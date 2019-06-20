National Sikh Campaign Partners with Comedic Powerhouse Funny Or Die for "Diversity Day," the First Faith-Based Digital Short

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We Are Sikhs, an award-winning initiative created by the nonprofit National Sikh Campaign, has partnered with Funny Or Die to release a comedic video helping to spread awareness of the Sikh faith, which is the 5th largest religion in the world.

The "Diversity Day" cast features a Sikh director as well as two Sikh actors, Babbu and Sandy Gill, and is set in a modern day workplace during an HR training addressing discrimination. Audiences will laugh along as a struggling-to-be-politically-correct moderator addresses a Sikh-American turban wearing man. Their interactions hilariously reveal facts about the Sikh faith and beliefs in a funny and relatable way.

Watch the full video here: http://www.funnyordie.com/sikh

With over half a million Sikhs living in the United States, the objective of the comedic sketch is to educate fellow citizens about the faith and the Sikh Turban which represents a commitment to religious equality, gender equality and to stand up against injustice for all. Moreover, 99% of the turbans seen in America are worn by Sikhs.

"I was born and raised in a Sikh household with a turban wearing father and like many other first-generation Americans, I felt as though the world didn't really understand me or my faith," shared "Diversity Day" Director Hans Sahni. "We purposefully cast male and female Sikh cast members versus well-known actors for 'Diversity Day' as we wanted to portray what everyday life is like for Sikh Americans who are too often victims of harassment and bullying. I feel like this project, and everything the We Are Sikhs campaign is doing, can help today's young people feel more comfortable, accepted and open in a way that I didn't get to be."

Many Sikh Americans experience harassment and it's worse for turbaned Sikh children -- over 67% of them face bullying which is more than double the national rate. Accordingly, We Are Sikhs wants to inform Americans, especially younger ones, about Sikhs and the turban. The organization funded intensive research studies showing this younger audience specifically wants to know what the often misunderstood Sikh Turban represents and Funny Or Die's demographic makes the partnership a perfect fit.

"The Funny Or Die skit debut coincides with the 413th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Sahib, the fifth Guru, who sacrificed his life for standing up for religious equality for all. The holiday is a historic turning point in defining what the Sikh turban represents," said Gurwin Singh Ahuja, Co-Founder and Advisor of the National Sikh Campaign and We Are Sikhs. "The Sikh Turban is a symbol of religious and gender equality and worn as a declaration to stand up for injustice for all people. Working together with the phenomenal team at Funny Or Die has been a hilarious adventure in helping eliminate ignorance through educating America's youth."

An exclusive screening of the skit was shown to the 12,0000+ attendees of 5X Festival's Block Party, the largest South Asian millennial culture event, held in Vancouver, BC on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The "Diversity Day" video is part of We Are Sikhs' larger mission to bring awareness to the Sikh Turban. Other awareness initiatives include a partnership with Ben & Jerry's and working with PBS to launch a series of ads aimed at children, which will air on Sesame Street, Arthur, The Magic School Bus, as well as a series of digital shorts for Millennials and Gen Z.

We Are Sikhs is an award-winning initiative created in 2017 by the National Sikh Campaign to improve the awareness of Sikhism and perceptions of Sikh Americans throughout the United States. A majority of American Sikhs experience harassment and the numbers are worse for turbaned Sikh children -- where over two-thirds experience bullying. The Sikh Turban represents equality and to stand up for injustice for all people, and We Are Sikhs believes that the antidote to intolerance is education and dialogue. In 2019 and 2020 the organization has planned awareness initiatives with Funny Or Die, Ben & Jerry's, PBS and others to connect with a younger audience including children, Millennials, and Gen Z. To learn more, please visit WeAreSikhs.org

