National Press Club launches new NPC Career Center to help journalists and communications professionals find jobs during pandemic

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club (NPC), the World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™, today announced the launch of its new online NPC Career Center at jobs.press.org Featuring an interactive and customizable job board and valuable resources for both job seekers and employers, the NPC Career Center is designed to help journalists and communications professionals find new employment opportunities and serve as a one-stop recruiting ground for industry employers.

Using the NPC Career Center platform, registered job seekers can post resumes, cover letters, and create personalized job alerts and career profiles that lead employers directly to them. In addition to the job board, users can access professional resources to strengthen their candidacy, including reference checks, resume writing, and individualized career coaching. National Press Club members enjoy a 50% discount on all professional resources for job seekers.

The NPC Career Center also serves as a valuable resource hub for employers seeking to hire the industry's top talent. Employers can post jobs quickly and easily, manage applications, search the anonymous resume bank of qualified candidates, and set up resume alerts for candidates that match their key criteria. This puts the employer in control of finding quality talent, instead of waiting for the right candidates to find them.

With a NPC Career Center Employer Account, organizations can attract top talent with comprehensive branding solution packages, and a variety of job posting enhancement options. All employer resources in the NPC Career Center come at a discount for members of the National Press Club, and all employers who purchase a job post within the first month of the NPC Career Center's launch will receive a 15% discount on job postings.

For more information on the NPC Career Center visit jobs.press.org or contact Kate Helster at khelster@press.org

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™. The Club hosts nearly 2,000 events per year in its 54,000 square foot facility located in downtown Washington just three blocks from the White House. It is well known for its signature luncheon speaker series, first launched in 1934 and enjoyed today by audiences across the country via live broadcasts on C-SPAN and the Club's YouTube Channel. The Club, along with its National Press Club Journalism Institute (501-c3), is a leading voice on behalf of press freedom and journalists worldwide who are unjustly detained.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for The National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-launches-new-npc-career-center-to-help-journalists-and-communications-professionals-find-jobs-during-pandemic-301115851.html

SOURCE National Press Club

