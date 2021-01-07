SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0836 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’919 -1.6%  Bitcoin 31’734 6.4%  Dollar 0.8788 0.0%  Öl 54.2 1.1% 
07.01.2021 05:03:00

National Press Club and Journalism Institute Leadership Deplore Violence at U.S. Capitol and Commend Reporters for Courageous Coverage

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a joint statement on today's violence at the U.S. Capital from National Press Club President Michael Freedman and National Press Club Journalism Institute President Angela Greiling Keane:

We are distressed and deeply saddened by the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. Once again, readers, viewers and listeners are relying on reporters demonstrating courage and resolve in witnessing and reporting this attack on our democracy.

Journalists today are working under dangerous circumstances in and around the U.S. Capitol. We commend them for their bravery in working to get the news out during terrifying moments for them and the lawmakers and congressional staff they cover.

The National Press Club, founded in 1908, is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with nearly 3,000 members worldwide. The Club is a strong voice for Press Freedom matters abroad and at home.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club and promotes a transparent global society through an independent and free press and equips journalists with modern tools to inspire civic engagement and inform the public.

Press Contact: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-and-journalism-institute-leadership-deplore-violence-at-us-capitol-and-commend-reporters-for-courageous-coverage-301202468.html

SOURCE National Press Club; National Press Club Journalism Institute

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.18
5.55 %
LafargeHolcim 51.52
5.06 %
UBS Group 13.31
4.31 %
Swiss Life Hldg 431.00
4.26 %
ABB 26.31
3.83 %
CieFinRichemont 79.66
-0.57 %
Givaudan 3’720.00
-0.83 %
Roche Hldg G 303.05
-0.96 %
Nestle 102.28
-1.33 %
Alcon 57.62
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.01.21
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Lonza: Produktion von Impfstoff läuft bereits im kleinen Rahmen
u-blox-Aktie mit starken Zugewinnen: u-blox blickt zuversichtlich in 2021
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2020
Bitcoin Group profitiert von Krypto-Rally in grossem Stil
UnitedHealth kauft Change Healthcare für mehrere Milliarden US-Dollar - Change-Aktie +30%, UnitedHealth-Papier steigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich. Die Schweizer Börse konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX verbuchte deutliche Gewinne. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit