SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
19.07.2021 00:00:00

National Loans Reveals Top Tips to Buying Dream Car

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a car is a significant investment, and the wrong choice can lead to years of disappointment, says top finance broker National Loans, who are known for providing car finance, caravan finance and boat finance.

According to National Loans, the first step for shoppers is to set a budget and determine how much they are willing to spend each month on loan repayments. The budget needs to factor in rego, insurance and running costs.

Many lenders, like National Loans, have financing calculators on their website. Here, shoppers can review different financing amounts, deposits, balloon payment car loans and interest rates to get an idea of what monthly repayments would be. Understanding finance options means shopping with confidence and a budget in mind.

Shoppers should do their own research before walking into a car dealership, to help create a shortlist of brands and models of interest. Knowing which features are most important to the individual will help with the shortlist, whether it's boot space, fuel efficiency, leather seats and so on.

Additionally, National Loans points out that shoppers should be aware of the cost of parts and maintenance, typical service costs and any issues or faults drivers frequently report. Shoppers should keep in mind that parts for premium brands are often more expensive. 

National Loans says it pays to shop around, regardless of whether the shopper is buying a new or used vehicle. One of the best options for buying a used car is a reputable dealership that can offer the car's service history. It's important to know about the car's history and whether it has ever been in an accident. If buying privately, National Loans says it's a good idea to get a mechanic to have a look at the car.

Asset finance providers, like National Loans, can help with loans whether purchasing through a private sale or dealer. If purchasing through a dealer, shoppers are not obliged to accept their finance offer as these are often one-size-fits-all products, whereas National Loans tailors finance to the individual.

In addition to offering car loans, National Loans is a trusted expert for other asset finance. They work with Australia's top lenders to bring shoppers a low-rate caravan loan or boat loan and fast approval. To find out more, contact National Loans directly.

Related Images

balloon-payment-car-loans.png
Balloon payment car loans
Balloon payment car loans

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-loans-reveals-top-tips-to-buying-dream-car-301336048.html

SOURCE National Loans

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?

Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.

Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
16.07.21 Daimler-Bilanz stark – Aktionäre freuen sich nur kurz
16.07.21 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy bricht ein
16.07.21 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke ab
16.07.21 Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiter intakt
15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Besser als US-Aktien? Experten sehen Europas Börsentitel auf dem Vormarsch
Kleinanleger mit grosser Macht: AMC nun in der Hand von Meme-Tradern
Cannabis-Riese Tilray mit Kapitalerhöhung: Sollten Anleger jetzt einsteigen?
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
KW 28: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Kryptoplattform-Gründer womöglich mit Bitcoins im Milliardenwert auf der Flucht
Cathie Woods zieht die Reissleine: Warum ARK Tencent-Aktien aus dem Depot wirft
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Samstag
Halbleitermangel zum Trotz: NIO bringt mehr Fahrzeuge unters Volk

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit