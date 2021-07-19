National Loans Reveals Top Tips to Buying Dream Car

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a car is a significant investment, and the wrong choice can lead to years of disappointment, says top finance broker National Loans, who are known for providing car finance, caravan finance and boat finance .

According to National Loans, the first step for shoppers is to set a budget and determine how much they are willing to spend each month on loan repayments. The budget needs to factor in rego, insurance and running costs.

Many lenders, like National Loans, have financing calculators on their website. Here, shoppers can review different financing amounts, deposits, balloon payment car loans and interest rates to get an idea of what monthly repayments would be. Understanding finance options means shopping with confidence and a budget in mind.

Shoppers should do their own research before walking into a car dealership, to help create a shortlist of brands and models of interest. Knowing which features are most important to the individual will help with the shortlist, whether it's boot space, fuel efficiency, leather seats and so on.

Additionally, National Loans points out that shoppers should be aware of the cost of parts and maintenance, typical service costs and any issues or faults drivers frequently report. Shoppers should keep in mind that parts for premium brands are often more expensive.

National Loans says it pays to shop around, regardless of whether the shopper is buying a new or used vehicle. One of the best options for buying a used car is a reputable dealership that can offer the car's service history. It's important to know about the car's history and whether it has ever been in an accident. If buying privately, National Loans says it's a good idea to get a mechanic to have a look at the car.

Asset finance providers, like National Loans, can help with loans whether purchasing through a private sale or dealer. If purchasing through a dealer, shoppers are not obliged to accept their finance offer as these are often one-size-fits-all products, whereas National Loans tailors finance to the individual.

In addition to offering car loans, National Loans is a trusted expert for other asset finance. They work with Australia's top lenders to bring shoppers a low-rate caravan loan or boat loan and fast approval. To find out more, contact National Loans directly.

Related Images

balloon-payment-car-loans.png

Balloon payment car loans

Balloon payment car loans

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-loans-reveals-top-tips-to-buying-dream-car-301336048.html

SOURCE National Loans