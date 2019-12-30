30.12.2019 04:29:00

National Legend Industry Park opens in China's Jiangxi province, laying a foundation for a unified Legend brand

YICHUN, China, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, 2019, the opening ceremony of the National Legend Industry Park and the inaugural conference of the National Legend Industry Alliance Council were successfully held in Yichun, Jiangxi Province, heralding the establishment of an exclusive 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) industry cluster centered around a single game series in China and around the globe. The event, live-streamed by huanqiu.com, is expected to become an important milestone in China's game sector.

Co-developed by Zhejiang Century Huatong Group, YZ Star Game and the government of Yiyang New District, National Legend Industry Park was established with the goal of building an industry cluster based on the popular Chinese online game series Legend, integrating R&D, distribution and big data analysis by connecting all stakeholders across the Legend industry chain. With a focus on Legend and game brand National Legend, the Park is designed to create an entire industry chain ecosystem that includes research into and development of National Legend-related products, certification and copyright monitoring of the game series, scenario-based offline experiences as well as related cultural and tourism offerings.

The National Legend Industry Alliance has already established a member network of 108 game publishers that span the industry chain, five of which are publicly traded and another five are recognized industry leaders, with a total market value in excess of 100 billion yuan (US$14.2 billion). At the conference, representatives from the members signed an agreement with the Alliance establishing the National Legend Industry Alliance Council.

"The opening of National Legend Industry Park and the establishment of the National Legend Industry Alliance Council were just the beginning of the development of the National Legend business," said Yu Ye, a sponsor of the Alliance, and chairman of YZ Star Game and Legend Chuangmeng Technology Development. "The Alliance aims to help solve issues regarding the legal authorization of existing copyrights and IPs and create a unified system for managing the intellectual property rights associated with the Legend brand for all companies that settle in the Park. With an operational model based on sharing the benefits derived from the game series, the Park is expected to provide an innovative and practical paradigm for the series, helping promote the healthy development of the game sector overall."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191226/2679450-1

 

SOURCE huanqiu.com

