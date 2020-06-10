National Kidney Registry Launches Donor Shield Website keeping donors informed on Donor Shield Support and Protections

GREENWICH, Conn., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the National Kidney Registry announced the launch of the Donor Shield website at http://www.donor-shield.org/. The website provides potential kidney donors, transplant centers, and patients with the most up to date and accurate information on Donor Shield support and protections.

Donor Shield is the most comprehensive program providing support and protection for living kidney donors and eliminates most of the disincentives to living donation. Donor Shield includes lost wage reimbursement, travel & lodging reimbursement, donation life insurance, donation disability insurance, legal support, financial coverage for uncovered complications, travel, lodging, and wage reimbursement for uncovered complications.

Garet Hil, Founder of the National Kidney Registry and a kidney donor himself, commented, "kidney donation is an amazingly generous and courageous act and we need to ensure all donors are supported and protected to the maximum extent possible."

"The Donor Shield program is giving so many donors, and their families, relief and peace of mind going into the donation process" said Ned Brooks, founder of Donor to Donor and a kidney donor himself. "Donor to Donor works with many donor candidates to ensure that they are fully informed and have access to the most protections available. Donor Shield addresses many of the questions which arise not only by the donor but also from members of the donor's family. Simply put, there is no transplant facility in the country which is not part of the NKR network which offers donors anything approaching a similar level of the protections available with Donor Shield," Brooks added.

About National Kidney Registry

The National Kidney Registry (http://www.kidneyregistry.org) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.

About Donor Shield

Donor Shield (https://www.donor-shield.org/) is the only comprehensive program in the United States protecting living kidney donors. Donor Shield is backed by the National Kidney Registry which is the largest paired exchange program in the world. All donors that participate in a National Kidney Registry swap, the NKR Voucher program or donate at a Donor Shield Direct center will automatically receive the Donor Shield protections.



