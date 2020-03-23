23.03.2020 14:44:00

National Jewish Health Launches COVID-19 Testing and New Acute Respiratory Care Clinic

DENVER, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Jewish Health today has developed a COVID-19 diagnostic test and established an Acute Respiratory Clinic for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

National Jewish Health, the nation's leading respiratory hospital (PRNewsfoto/National Jewish Health)

The National Jewish Health Advanced Diagnostic Laboratories and the organization's Center for Genes, Environment & Health collaborated to design, validate and launch a number of platforms in order to provide more sustainable testing. National Jewish Health began testing over the weekend, focused initially on serving hospitalized patients and frontline health care workers. We plan to be able to expand testing to the broader community in the coming days.

In addition, National Jewish Health has created an Acute Respiratory Clinic, located on the main campus, designed to provide an option for patients who are sick with suspected COVID-19 or other acute respiratory illnesses. This clinic will offer alternatives for patients seeking care and will help to decompress emergency facilities. To protect patients seeking care in the Acute Respiratory Clinic, as well as patients requiring care for their other respiratory, cardiac and immunologic conditions, patients in the Acute Respiratory Clinic will enter via a separate entrance and be seen in rooms with negative air pressure to prevent the escape of germs. Patients will be seen by a dedicated team of health professionals, including practitioners trained and equipped to care for those patients.

"As a tertiary referral hospital with a long history of treating severe lung diseases, we feel it is our responsibility and our mission to share our expertise and contribute however we can in fighting this challenging epidemic," said Michael Salem, MD, president and CEO of National Jewish Health.  "We commend our staff who have worked tirelessly to be able to provide this critically needed testing and treatment for COVID-19 patients."

As always, National Jewish Health is committed to maintaining the health of our patients and community.  Our physicians and staff will continue to see National Jewish Health pediatric and adult patients with exacerbations of their existing chronic lung, heart and immune diseases not necessarily related to COVID-19, so they can avoid worsening symptoms that might otherwise send them to a hospital or make them more susceptible to COVID-19.

National Jewish Health has also assessed its clinic space and identified areas where inpatient capacity can be increased in preparation for a surge in COVID-19 patients and has worked to offer expanded telehealth options to patients.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 121 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.njhealth.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-jewish-health-launches-covid-19-testing-and-new-acute-respiratory-care-clinic-301028223.html

SOURCE National Jewish Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:21
Gemeinsam stark
10:30
DAX-Future: Neue Marken
08:07
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf LafargeHolcim mit 2.20% p.a.
07:11
SMI vor neuem Ungemach
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt drastisch
SMI wieder im Minus -- DAX volatil -- Dow startet leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Corona-Panik: Darum bleibt ein Experte "optimistisch und bullish gegenüber Aktien"
Corona-Krise: Analyst sieht langfristig Chancen für Microsoft
Goldpreis gerät mit in den Corona-Abwärtssog der Aktienmärkte
Netflix reduziert Bitrate in Europa: Droht der Schweiz bald die Zwangspause?
SFS reduziert temporär Kapazitäten wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie - Aktie auf Talfahrt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wieder im Minus -- DAX volatil -- Dow startet leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt wechselt mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex findet keine klare Richtung. Die Wall Streeet kann von neuen Stützungsmassnahmen der Fed wenig profitieren. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB