27.06.2020 00:19:00

National Insurance Awareness Day: Know the Risks of College Life

PHOENIX, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance is often one of those things we forget about until we need it. June 28 is National Insurance Awareness Day, and it's a good time to evaluate the risks of college life.

One out of four students who enroll in college, don't complete their degree. As a result, college families can benefit from taking steps to overcome risks that could disrupt their child's education.

"Paying for college is usually the second largest investment college families make," says John Fees, co-founder of GradGuard, a student benefits platform designed for the collegiate market. "Families are smart to protect that investment."

GradGuard recommends the following tips:

Know Your School Refund Policy: If your student has to withdraw from college due to a serious illness, injury or accident, it's unlikely that you'll receive a full refund. Tuition insurance can provide a refund, however, when schools do not. If you cannot afford the cost of an extra college semester, then it is essential to purchase tuition insurance coverage prior to the start of classes. The good news is that college families can protect their investment by purchasing tuition insurance starting at $39.95 for $2,500 of coverage per term. 

Confirm Health Insurance Coverage: Many colleges offer health insurance plans to students and require them to purchase or opt-out by showing proof of alternative insurance. According to the American College Health Association, about 10 percent of students get their health insurance through their school. A college health insurance plan may make sense for some students. But if you have family health insurance, your college student can remain on a parents' plan until the age of 26. Be sure to confirm the requirements to use your student campus health clinic and be sure not to pay twice for coverage.

Understand the Risks of Living on Campus: For many of the nearly 3 million students who live in student housing, this is the first time they are living independently. Chances are, they're not aware that their college or university is unlikely to replace stolen or damaged student property.

  • 98% of colleges and universities do not replace stolen or damaged student property (HigherEdStudy)
  • 1,999 fires are reported in campus-based student housing (Clery Act Reports from 2009-2019)
  • 69,500 property crimes were reported on campuses nationwide (FBI Crime Report)

As a result, students are smart to consider purchasing renters insurance, particularly given that a recent review of the top 20 home insurance companies found that only 35% of them provide coverage for students living on-campus. For about $.50 cents a day, GradGuard's college renters insurance contains an exclusive student endorsement that provides world-wide property coverage, a low-deductible and no credit check, making renters insurance a must-have consideration for college families.

GradGuard's college insurance search tool can make it easier to find the insurance programs that are right for your college student, or even recommended by their institution. For more information, visit gradguard.com.

About GradGuard: GradGuard is a pioneer and a technology-enabled pioneer in developing innovative protections designed to reduce the risks of college life. Since 2009, GradGuard has partnered with more than 330 colleges and universities, providing protection to more than 700,000 students and families. Visit GradGuard.com to use its college insurance search tool to find the insurance programs that are right for your college student or recommended by their college or university.

Contact: Natalie Tarangioli
GradGuard
650-302-5656
242582@email4pr.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-insurance-awareness-day-know-the-risks-of-college-life-301084594.html

SOURCE GradGuard

