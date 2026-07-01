National Grid Aktie 36484585 / US6362744095
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
01.07.2026 13:35:38
National Grid Ventures Buys 35% Stake In Joulent For $1.75 Bln
(RTTNews) - National Grid Ventures, the commercial arm of British utility company National Grid plc (NNGF.DE), on Wednesday said it has agreed to invest $1.75 billion for a 35% stake in Joulent LLC, a developer of power solutions for growing demand from data centers and other energy-intensive industries in the United States.
As part of the deal, National Grid Ventures will help fund Project Kilby, a 2.67-gigawatt power facility in West Texas being developed by Joulent and Chevron Corporation through a 50/50 joint venture. The project will supply electricity to a Microsoft-operated data center under a 20-year power purchase agreement and is expected to begin delivering power in 2028.
Joulent's solutions include co-located gas generation, battery storage, renewable energy integration and specialized grid connections aimed at accelerating power availability for large-load customers. The company also has a multi-gigawatt pipeline of future projects.
National Grid said the investment is separate from its existing five-year capital investment program of at least £70 billion through 2031 and will be funded using available balance sheet capacity. A final investment decision is expected in 2026.
"Through National Grid Ventures, we are gaining exposure to a major source of electricity demand growth with strong partners. It extends National Grid's core strengths of investing in long-duration infrastructure with predictable cash flows and attractive risk-adjusted returns," said Zoë Yujnovich, Chief Executive of National Grid.
National Grid shares were down nearly 1% in pre-market trading on the NYSE after closing at $82.87 on Tuesday.
Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo
Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu National Grid PLC (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu National Grid PLC (spons. ADRs)
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ GE Aerospace
✅ ABB
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Assicurazioni Generali
❌ Diamond Back Energy
❌ TotalEnergies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI leichter -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus - Hongkong im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwächelt zur Wochenmitte etwas. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch stärker.