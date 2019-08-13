13.08.2019 17:18:00

National Geographic Society Names Mara Dell Chief Human Resources Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Geographic Society today announced the appointment of Mara Dell to the newly created role of chief human resources officer, effective Sept. 9, 2019. Dell will lead all aspects of the global nonprofit's talent and culture strategy. In addition, she will oversee the day-to-day operational needs of all human resources (HR) functions, including talent acquisition, talent management, diversity and inclusion, succession planning, employee relations, performance management, HR information systems, policy, compliance, and compensation. Dell will join the Society's senior leadership team.

Photograph by Rebecca Hale/National Geographic

"National Geographic Society employees are a critical force for change, helping to achieve our mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world. It is why we took great care to find an experienced HR leader with a strong background of building high-talent teams and cultivating a culture of performance—qualities we found in Mara," said Michael Ulica, executive vice president and chief operating and financial officer at the National Geographic Society. "Mara's expertise and leadership will play a defining role in advancing the Society's culture, values, and vision."

Dell joins the Society with 20 years of experience leading global human resource functions in the nonprofit and private sectors. Most recently, she served as chief people officer at Conservation International, overseeing more than 1,000 employees in 30 countries. Previously, she led the HR team at Women for Women International, a humanitarian organization that provides support to marginalized women in countries affected by conflict and war. Dell also spent six years with the Atlantic Media Company (now Atlantic Media), where she established and led the organization's HR function, serving as executive director of human resources and administration.

Earlier in her career, Dell worked with the Advisory Board Company and Corporate Executive Board where she served in leadership roles in human resources, events, and revenue management. She began her career at National Geographic as a production assistant in the audiovisual department.

"I am immensely honored to return to the National Geographic family for the same reason I was first inspired to join the team almost 30 years ago: The Society's strong legacy of science, exploration and storytelling is a testament to its talented, innovative and passionate team. I am thrilled to build on the Society's momentum," said Dell. "I care deeply about investing in employee growth and developing the organization's culture in support of its vision and values—ensuring that talent remains at the heart of our efforts."

Dell is a graduate of Mount Vernon College (now part of George Washington University) where she earned a bachelor's degree in arts and humanities.

About the National Geographic Society
The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world, define critical challenges and catalyze action to protect our planet. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings and engaging audiences around the globe through signature convenings and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

 

(PRNewsfoto/National Geographic Society)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-geographic-society-names-mara-dell-chief-human-resources-officer-300900896.html

SOURCE National Geographic Society

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:49
Fallende Anleiherenditen treiben Gold weiter nach oben
09:22
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
08:58
SMI trotzt weiter dem schwierigen Marktumfeld
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Wichtige Unterstützung erreicht / Swiss Life – An der 500,00 CHF-Marke gescheitert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
ams schlägt OSRAM neues Übernahmeangebot vor - OSRAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch, ams-Papiere im Sinkflug
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: ABB ernennt Björn Rosengren zum neuen Konzernchef - Grossaktionär Investor zufrieden
Eskalation in Hongkong zwingt US-Börsen in die Knie -- SMI und DAX gehen nahe der Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Falsche Behauptungen? Tesla-Chef Elon Musk darf Model 3 nicht "sicherstes Auto" nennen
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Argentinischer Peso bricht nach Vorwahl ein
Entspannung im Handelsstreit? SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX erholt sich -- Wall Street stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Handelsstreit? SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX erholt sich -- Wall Street stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Eine plötzliche Kehrtwende im Handelsstreit verleiht den Börsen international Rückenwind: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dreht die Stimmung. Der DAX dämmt seine Verluste am Nachmittag vollständig ein. Entgegen dem Trend können die US-Börsen zulegen. In Asien verbuchten die Indizes Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB