11.09.2019

National Community Pharmacists Association Appoints Dustin Humphreys to Innovation Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Pharmacist (www.digitalpharmacist.com), a rapidly growing software company that powers digital communication and adherence solutions for more than 7,500 pharmacies, today announced that Dustin Humphreys, RPh, has been appointed to the National Community Pharmacists Association Innovation Center Board of Directors.

Dustin Humphreys, RPh

Mr. Humphreys has delivered large-scale digital solutions that improve the patient experience and drive value for pharmacy operators for more than 18 years. From 2008 to 2017, he held various roles at CVS Health, including vice president of digital pharmacy and innovation, head of integrated digital product experience and general manager of CVS.com.

Mr. Humphreys and fourteen other industry executives were selected to the NCPA Innovation Center Board of Directors. As a part of the NCPA Innovation Center Board, Mr. Humphreys will help support the development and execution of programs to educate community pharmacists in the evolving healthcare industry.

"I am excited and humbled to join such a distinguished group of leaders dedicated to the mission of accelerating the evolution of independent community pharmacy,'' said Mr. Humphreys.

Recently, Mr. Humphreys joined Digital Pharmacist as president to oversee product strategy, design, development, engineering, data integration, partnerships, operations and customer success. Over 250,000 patients have downloaded Digital Pharmacist's PocketRx® mobile app, which has a 4.7 rating in the App Store.

For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com.

About Digital Pharmacist

Digital Pharmacist (https://www.digitalpharmacist.com) is a rapidly growing software company that powers the digital, communication and adherence solutions for over 7,500 pharmacies. Millions of patients use the company's products. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Newark, New Jersey. Digital Pharmacist is a partner of the National Community Pharmacists Association and powers the Cardinal Health Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Program. For more information, visit www.digitalpharmacist.com or call 1-(877) 959-7550.

Contact: Danielle Yoon, dyoon@digitalpharmacist.com

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Pharmacist Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-community-pharmacists-association-appoints-dustin-humphreys-to-innovation-board-300916188.html

SOURCE Digital Pharmacist Inc.

