SMI 11'273 0.4%  SPI 14'517 0.3%  Dow 34'128 0.1%  DAX 15'506 0.8%  Euro 0.9877 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'280 1.0%  Gold 1'834 -1.2%  Bitcoin 22'438 9.6%  Dollar 0.9246 0.3%  Öl 85.3 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Elon Musk erwägt Kryptozahlungen auf Twitter - Kurssprung bei Dogecoin
Mit Hebelprodukten an der Börse partizipieren: Mini-Futures
Herausforderndes Börsenumfeld: Diese Aktien empfehlen Wall Street-Experten jetzt
Schweizer Thinktank soll Finanzstandort Zürich auf neuen Geschäftswandel vorbereiten
Ausblick: Airbus SE gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

16.02.2023 01:12:06

National Australia Bank Q1 Cash Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its first quarter cash earnings climbed 18.7% to A$2.15 billion from the prior year. Net profit for the latest-quarter was A$2.05 billion.

Quarterly cash earnings rose 18% compared with the the second-half of 2022 quarterly average. The higher interest rate environment, resulting from central bank actions to curb inflation, has benefitted revenue this period. But this is also causing economic growth and house prices to soften, and loan repayments to increase, the bank said in a statement.

The company reported Group Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.3% compared with 11.5% at September 2022.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15.02.23 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15.02.23 Marktüberblick: United Internet erfreut die Anleger
15.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
15.02.23 SMI scheint nach oben zu wollen
14.02.23 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf adidas AG
14.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
14.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'708.03 19.77 SSSMVU
Short 11'951.02 13.91 ILSSMU
Short 12'399.29 8.87 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'272.67 15.02.2023 17:31:23
Long 10'826.29 19.77 MVSSMU
Long 10'591.76 14.00 AKSSMU
Long 10'124.39 8.91 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Wall Street zum Börsenschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Glencore-Aktie gibt nach: 2022 deutliches Gewinnwachstum für Glencore
Meier Tobler-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Steigerungen bei Umsatz, Gewinn und Dividende
Ausblick: Shopify A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
US-Inflationszahlen stehen an: Das droht dem Goldpreis
Airbnb übertrifft die Erwartungen: Airbnb-Aktie springt hoch
Herausforderndes Börsenumfeld: Diese Aktien empfehlen Wall Street-Experten jetzt
Zurich-Aktie in Grün: Zurich Invest will Immobilienfonds an die Börse bringen
Lufthansa-Aktie stabil: Lufthansa-Computersysteme nach IT-Panne wieder hochgefahren - auch Swiss-Flüge eingeschränkt
Swisscom-Aktie in Grün: Löhne werden 2023 erneut erhöht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.