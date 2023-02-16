|
16.02.2023 01:12:06
National Australia Bank Q1 Cash Earnings Climb
(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its first quarter cash earnings climbed 18.7% to A$2.15 billion from the prior year. Net profit for the latest-quarter was A$2.05 billion.
Quarterly cash earnings rose 18% compared with the the second-half of 2022 quarterly average. The higher interest rate environment, resulting from central bank actions to curb inflation, has benefitted revenue this period. But this is also causing economic growth and house prices to soften, and loan repayments to increase, the bank said in a statement.
The company reported Group Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.3% compared with 11.5% at September 2022.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Wall Street zum Börsenschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten fester. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben nach.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}