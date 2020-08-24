24.08.2020 00:00:00

National American University teams up with Summit Salon Academy Kansas City

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Summit Salon Academy Kansas City (SSAKC) in Independence, MO, to enhance educational opportunities for SSAKC graduates.

The relationship between the two institutions allows SSAKC graduates to continue their education in an NAU Online degree program, including a bachelor degree in Management, and an associate degree in Health and Beauty Management. Under the agreement, NAU will provide SSAKC graduates the opportunity to participate in online classes at a reduced tuition rate and study when and where they choose.

"National American University has a long history of working with community and technical colleges to help working adults and other non-traditional students take the next step in their education and career journey. We are excited to work with Summit Salon Academy Kansas City to make higher education even more accessible to SSAKC's degree-seeking students," commented Dr. Ronald Shape, National American University President.

For more information, please contact Amanda Oppel at 816.412.7702 or aoppel@national.edu.

About National American University
Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, National American University has been preparing students for careers in technical and professional fields for nearly 80 years, with over 20 years of online education experience. Today, NAU offers online doctoral, master's, bachelor's associate, diploma, and certificate programs, including programs in Health Care Management, Business, Accounting, Technology, Criminal Justice, and Strategic Security.

About Summit Salon Academy Kansas City
Summit Salon Academy Kansas City is a professional salon academy and beauty school that is located in Independence, MO. Offering courses in Cosmetology and Esthetics, plus Instructor Training and Continuing Education, SSAKC utilizes a performance-based system to teach future service providers how to provide an exceptional guest experience and enhance their earning potential. Summit Salon Academy Kansas City marries this performance-based methodology with the latest technical training to provide an innovative and advanced Cosmetology and Esthetics School experience.

 

SOURCE National American University

