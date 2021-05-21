SMI 11’145 0.9%  SPI 14’363 1.0%  Dow 34’084 0.6%  DAX 15’370 1.7%  Euro 1.0972 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’000 1.6%  Gold 1’877 0.4%  Bitcoin 36’546 8.4%  Dollar 0.8971 -0.7%  Öl 65.0 -2.6% 

21.05.2021 02:25:00

National Academy of Medicine Report Emphasizes Importance of Removal of Barriers for CRNAs

PARK RIDGE, Ill., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) prioritizes several opportunities in the nursing profession for eliminating healthcare disparities, including the permanent removal of barriers to nursing care that were enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other key initiatives of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA).

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse A)

Third in a series of reports, the Future of Nursing Report 2020–2030 also calls for allowing nurses to practice to the full extent of their education and training as well as ensuring that they are able to bill for those services.

The report examined how nurses responded during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the federal suspension of physician supervision requirements for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNAs) and other advanced practice nurses to allow them to work at the top of their education. The report calls for these changes to become permanent by 2022.

According to NAM, lifting nurse practice barriers is necessary to advance health equity. Allowing advanced practice registered nurses to prescribe medication, diagnose patients, and provide treatment independent of a physician, would significantly increase access to care, especially in underserved and rural communities.

"Nurses do most of their demanding work out of the public eye, particularly advanced practice registered nurses like CRNAs whom patients generally only see when they need surgery," AANA President Steven M. Sertich, CRNA, MAE, JD, Esquire said. "However, CRNAs are often the sole anesthesia provider in medically underserved rural and urban areas, ensuring important local access to surgical, obstetrics, and other care in those communities."

Ensuring a diverse nursing workforce with the knowledge and skills to address social determinates of health (SDOH) is also a key opportunity for the future nurse workforce.

"Nurses see firsthand the results of racism and inequality, poverty, violence, substance abuse, unequal education, and inadequate mental healthcare," President Sertich said. "When it comes to tackling these issues, nurses bring intimate knowledge and problem-solving experience, as well as the will and dedication to serve their country and fellow citizens."

Advanced practice nurses such as CRNAs are members of one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide anesthesia care across all settings and in all patient populations and are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-academy-of-medicine-report-emphasizes-importance-of-removal-of-barriers-for-crnas-301296603.html

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

20.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
20.05.21 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
20.05.21 Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
20.05.21 Weekly-Hits: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Frucht / Cleveland-Cliffs – Heisses Eisen
19.05.21 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen belastet: Bitcoin nahe 30'000-Dollar-Marke
Dow zum Börsenschluss schwächer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
US-Risikokapitalgesellschaft will milliardenschweren Krypto-Fonds auflegen
US-Währungshüter halten baldigen Beginn einer Tapering-Diskussion für denkbar
Nachfrageboom: Ein Analyst sieht in Kupfer "das neue Öl"
Wall Street-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX baut seine Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Nach herbem Kurseinbruch: Starke Erholung beim Bitcoin - Kursturbulenzen bleiben
Nestlé investiert hunderte Millionen in neues Getränke-Werk in Indonesien - Aktie in Grün
EU verhängt Strafen gegen Nomura, UBS und UniCredit für Anleihekartell - Aktien unbeeindruckt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit