Nathan Downer Named Co-Anchor, CTV News Toronto

– Toronto native and veteran journalist to assume full-time anchor duties alongside Michelle Dubé for CTV NEWS AT NOON beginning Dec. 10 and CTV NEWS AT SIX beginning Jan. 7 –

Tags: @nathandowner1; @CTVToronto; @CTVNews

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/EbMwvn

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV News Toronto announced today that Nathan Downer will succeed Ken Shaw as co-anchor of CTV NEWS AT NOON and CTV NEWS AT SIX alongside Michelle Dubé. Downer begins co-anchoring CTV NEWS AT NOON tomorrow (Dec. 10), and assumes his full role on Tuesday, Jan. 7, following Shaw's final CTV NEWS AT SIX newscast.

"I'm very excited to join the anchor desk of Canada's most-watched local newscast, to be part of this incredible team, and to work alongside an exceptional journalist in Michelle Dubé," said Downer. "I'm tremendously honoured to uphold Ken Shaw's legacy of guiding Torontonians through the biggest events unfolding in our wonderful city."

"Nathan is a true fan of Toronto," said Shaw. "Even a casual viewer of CP24 sees Nathan's passion for the city and its rich cultures and history. He brings context and integrity to the position and I could not be more pleased."

"Nathan is a highly skilled journalist and a trusted voice known to viewers across the GTA, which makes him the ideal choice as co-anchor of our weekday newscasts," said Michael Melling, General Manager, CP24 and CTV News Toronto. "With a wealth of experience, Nathan will continue to inform and engage with our viewers on the stories that matter most."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Nathan to the anchor desk," said Michelle Dubé, Co-Anchor, CTV News Toronto. "I have long admired his work, both in the field and in the studio. Nathan has a genuine passion for newsgathering and sharing Toronto's stories. I'm excited to work alongside him and share in his boundless enthusiasm for our city."

Most recently an anchor and reporter for CP24 and an anchor of LIVE AT FIVE on CTV Toronto, Nathan Downer is an experienced radio and television broadcaster. He has covered the city's most significant news stories during his 11 years with CP24, from federal, provincial, and municipal elections, to the Bruce McArthur serial killings investigation, and the 2019 NBA championship win by the Toronto Raptors.

Click here for full release.

SOURCE CTV News