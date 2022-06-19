Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
19.06.2022 10:00:00

Nathalie Sénéchault to be appointed Chief Financial Officer of Atos

Press Release

Nathalie Sénéchault to be appointed Chief Financial Officer of Atos

Paris, June 19, 2022 – Atos today announces that Stéphane Lhopiteau will leave the Group later during the course of the second semester 2022 and will be succeeded by Nathalie Sénéchault as Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

The contemplated separation of the Group announced at a Capital Markets Day on June 14th, is meant to lead to a complete reorganization of the Atos Group and in this particular case, its finance department. Thus, the appointment of two CFOs has already been announced for each of the contemplated two companies to be formed out of Atos: Anil Agrawal for Evidian (BDS+Digital) and Darren Pilcher for New Atos (Tech Foundations).

In this context, Mr. Lhopiteau will leave the Group during the second half of the year, when the separation is well on track.

Nathalie Sénéchault is a recognized finance executive looking back on over twenty years of experience. She started her career as a lawyer in major international law firms before joining Alstom where she held various key executive positions in the tax and finance department. She joined Atos almost seven years ago, where she has been serving most recently as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

This interim period will enable to secure a thorough and well-ordered transition between Mr. Lhopiteau and Mrs. Sénéchault.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Atos, comments: "Following Stéphane’s departure later in the year, I will be thrilled to welcome Nathalie Sénéchault as future Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of the Group. She is a highly experienced executive with extensive experience in corporate finance. As Atos embarks on a transformation journey and intends to open the next chapter in its history, I know that we can capitalize on her in-depth knowledge of the company and the business to make this turnaround plan a success.”

To read more about Atos’ new strategy, please go to: Atos studying a possible separation into two publicly listed companies to unlock value and implement an ambitious transformation plan - Atos  

****

Disclaimer 

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group’s expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitor's behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos’s beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Atos’s plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 6, 2022, under the registration number D.22-0247. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.  
This document does not contain or constitute an offer of Atos’s shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos’s shares or any other securities in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. 
This presentation includes some information on specific transactions that shall be considered as projects only. In particular, any decision relating to the information or projects mentioned in this document and their modalities will be made after the ongoing in-depth analysis considering tax, legal, operational, finance, HR and all other relevant aspects and will be subject to general market conditions and customary conditions, including governance bodies and shareholders’ approval as well as the appropriate processes with the relevant works councils’ representatives in accordance with applicable laws.  

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Martin Bovo | martin.bovo@atos.net | +33 6 14 46 79 94

 

