Nass Valley Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Trading Symbols

CSE: NVG

Deutsche Borse, Frankfurt: 3NVN

Germany: WKN A1JVHM/

ISIN CA6315202029

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nass Valley"), wishes to announce that the resignation of Milo Filgas as Director and member of the Company's audit committee had been confirmed on May 30, 2019. The Company would like to thank Mr. Filgas for his contributions and is looking forward to continue working with him as a member of its Advisory Committee.

At the same board meeting Nass Valley also confirmed the appointment of Mr. Darren Palestine as his replacement in both board positions. Mr. Palestine received his Masters of Art Degree in "International Business" from the University of Florida in 2009 and is a Board Member of Commercial Finance Association (CFA)-Board Member since 2011 and has been managing the day to day business of "Commercial Finance Partners" as Managing Partner and COO since 2016.

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Eric Peter-Kaiser as Director and member of the Company's audit committee to be effective as of June 3, 2019 and the resignations of Messrs. Dieter Peter as Chairman and Director as well as Andrew von Kursell as Director and audit committee member effective June 5, 2019.

Nass Valley acknowledges the contributions of all three gentlemen over the past few years, especially their respective positive involvement in administrative matters and keeping the company always in good standing.

The Company's President and CEO, Mr. John Peter Affenita commented, "We will announce the new appointments to the Board and open Committee positions very shortly and I am convinced that with the industry leading knowledge of its new team members Nass Valley will fulfil its objectives to be well positioned in the "Life Science" sector of the Canadian Securities Exchange and meet the challenges of its planned vertical integration within the CBD sector".

ABOUT NASS VALLEY

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG"; Frankfurt: "3NVN") is a diversified healthcare company which is focused to further expand the business of its acquired subsidiary Pro-Thotics Technology Inc. ("PTI") which was established in 1988. The Company is increasing its marketing of durable medical equipment products (DME-Business) on a national level, to encompass all states of the USA and other areas of North America and is aggressively developing the marketing, production and vertical integration of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") content for internal use including CBD infused skin, bath, and body care products of its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Bioceuticals Limited ("ABL").

PTI is licensed to supply its products also to Medicare patients in the US and has established, over its more than 25 -year history, a database of more than 200,000 patients, located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, who were seeking wellness from pain relief.

Through its subsidiary ABL, Nass Valley is determined to expand upon this pain relief concept of its ABL-Business and to aggressively focus on the hemp-based CBD marketplace with a global market of $3.1 billion (New Frontier Data) and expand its current New Jersey operations internationally.

