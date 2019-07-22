+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Nashville, TN Dentists Offer Four State-of-the-Art Laser Dentistry Options for Gum Disease, Oral Cancer, and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Belle Meade Family Dentistry of Nashville, TN offers state-of-the-art laser dentistry utilizing four different dental lasers. Second-to-none with regard to industry reputation and effectiveness, these four lasers aid the dentists of Belle Meade Family Dentistry in providing the best care to their patients with oral health concerns including gum disease, cavities, tooth infection, and even oral cancer.

The WaterLase laser from BIOLASE uses erbium laser energy to disinfect teeth and gums, plus remove gum disease to create a smooth, bacteria-free mouth. The LightWalker® tool creates precision with treatments such as cavity removal, root canals, crown lengthening, and teeth whitening. The DIAGNOdent laser uses advanced technology to locate even the most remote cavity-affected areas in a mouth, allowing the Belle Meade doctors to quickly fill even the difficult-to-discover cavities. Finally, the VELscope® tool helps dentists uncover oral cancer or precancerous cells in the mouth, providing patients with as much information as possible to help give direction on their next steps.

Patients of Belle Meade Family Dentistry are especially grateful for the laser dentistry options because this technology resolves their oral health concerns without the use of heat, scalpels, or drills. Since laser dentistry is minimally invasive, patients typically experience less pain and reduced dental anxiety when undergoing laser therapy. Laser dentistry provides faster visits, better results, reduced gum disease progression, and lower risk of infection.

The respected dentists of Belle Meade Family Dentistry, Drs. James Pace, Temp Sullivan, and James Pace Jr., advocate the importance of good oral health to impact one's overall health and wellness. As such, they take time with each patient to ensure all of the patient's oral concerns are met, from preventative maintenance, to cosmetic dentistry and dental implants. These dentists are committed to helping patients achieve optimal oral health in a way that transforms their overall well-being.

Individuals experiencing symptoms of gum disease, cavities, or other oral health issues, who could benefit from laser dentistry, can connect with the dentists of Belle Meade Family Dentistry. To schedule a consultation for any of the services offered in this Nashville, TN office visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.

About the Dentists

Belle Meade Family Dentistry serves the Nashville, TN area with full-service family dentistry, for 35 years running. Dr. James Pace Sr. has served as a Chairman of the Nashville Dental Society and as a delegate to the Tennessee Dental Association. He was a 2015 Patient's Choice Award Winner, has consistently received recognition by the Tennessee Dental Association for his hours of continuing education, and has lead and participated in multiple dental and medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic. Dr. Temp Sullivan earned his fellow in laser dentistry at World Clinical Laser Institute and serves as a delegate for the Tennessee Dental Association and as a member of the Peer Review committee for TennCare. Dr. James Pace Jr. received the 2011 Tennessee Dental Association's Ace Award. The team at Belle Meade Family Dentistry strives to provide the finest quality dental care for patients in a warm, caring, and clean environment. They execute the most advanced dental care with every service, including teeth-in-a-day dental implants, Invisalign®, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique and laser dentistry. To learn more about the dentists at Belle Meade Family Dentistry and the services they offer visit http://www.bellemeadedental.com or call 615-298-2030.

 

SOURCE Belle Meade Family Dentistry

