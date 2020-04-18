+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020

Nashville-Based Real Estate Brokerage HOMGROUP Launches Livestream Virtual Reality Tours

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMGROUP, a tech-forward, full-service real estate brokerage, has launched livestream virtual reality tours to its clientele. This launch adds convenience to the client and agent relationship by providing easily accessible home viewing options.

Sean Miku, founder and CEO of HOMGROUP, said, "We have all faced a strange time with COVID-19, but I truly believe this has presented an opportunity for people to finally experience the convenience they deserve within an inherently dated industry. People value their time and money, and we ultimately believe that, by putting their needs first and focusing on convenience to the consumer, it will drive a shift in the real estate industry that has been needed for a long time."

HOMGROUP has continued its expansion by incorporating new technology within the business to make real estate simple for agents and clients. Clients will be supplied with virtual reality headsets to maximize the HOM touring experience while saving them time, money, and energy.

Amidst the COVID-19 season, the virtual reality technology meets the brokerage's goal of capitalizing on technology to safely assist the client and agent relationship during the home buying process.

"Our focus at HOMGROUP is to always put people first. With this launch, we're able to powerfully support that mission and keep consumers safe in the COVID crisis by saving them time and money in all real estate scenarios," said Miku.

A fast-growing real estate firm in Tennessee, HOMGROUP is dedicated to supplying cutting-edge tools, training, and full transaction management services to aid their agents in providing excellent service to their clients. This launch allows real estate agents to utilize advanced applications to create an experience that exceed the clients' expectations, no matter their current location. Its accessibility is a result of a culture that stems from HOMGROUP's belief statement:

Making Real Estate Simple. Follow HOMGROUP on Instagram and Facebook. For more information visit www.homgroupvr.com.

Contact: Sean Miku                                             

sean@hom.group

(615) 492-2727

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nashville-based-real-estate-brokerage-homgroup-launches-livestream-virtual-reality-tours-301043046.html

SOURCE HOMGROUP

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

