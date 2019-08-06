06.08.2019 01:45:00

Nashville Based Real Estate Brokerage Hōm Group Partners With Lake Forest Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HŌM Group, an effective, full-service real estate brokerage, has partnered with Lake Forest Homes, a construction company with a focus on quality and efficiency. The partnership adds to the momentum, providing more power in the marketplace and affordable homes for first-time homebuyers.

Sean Miku, founder and CEO of HŌM Group, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with a like-minded company that allows us to bring high-quality and affordable options to homebuyers in the Nashville area."

HŌM Group has continued its growth by entering new markets across the state of Tennessee. The company will continue bringing people HŌM, while looking for opportunities to make real estate simple for agents and clients.

With the growing real estate market and the trend towards new construction, Lake Forest Homes meets the consumer's desire with contemporary finishes coupled with traditional quality. The company is family-owned and value-driven, who has, over the last 20 years, built nearly 2,000 homes across Middle Tennessee.

The partnership allows for more homes to be built that will exceed clients' needs and expectations.

"Our focus at HŌM Group is to put people first. We want to serve our clients and give them a relationship they can trust," said Miku.

A fast-growing firm in Tennessee, HŌM Group is focused on delivering tools, training, and full transaction management services to assist their agents in providing superior service to their clients. HŌM Group's realtor's commissions are over 42-percent higher than the typical real estate franchise, with no additional cost to the client. The brokerage strives to make the relationship between the client and agent the focal point and utilize technology to allow ultimate transparency through the home buying process. Its success is also a result of a culture that stems from HŌM Group's belief statement: Making Real Estate Simple. Follow HŌM Group on Instagram and Facebook, and Lake Forest Homes on Facebook.

Contact: Sean Miku
sean@hom.group
(615) 492-2727

