Nash Family Dentistry Eases Dental Anxiety with Sedation Dentistry in Vicksburg, MS

VICKSBURG, Miss., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drs. Kenneth and Jonathan Nash offer soothing sedation dentistry to counter dental anxiety for their Vicksburg, MS patients, helping them receive the dental care they need. Patient comfort during dental procedures is a top priority for the dentists at Nash Family Dentistry. This practice creates a relaxing environment and offers a variety of sedation options that help ease anxiety and block sensations of discomfort during treatments.

Dental sedation is often used to help patients with dental anxiety receive the care they need without fears or discomfort. Nash Family Dentistry offers both oral and nitrous oxide sedation as conscious sedation options. These forms of sedation help patients relax, yet still stay awake during the procedures.

"When we offer sedation, we are monitoring everything," Dr. Kenneth Nash explains. "It is very safe and, for patients, they get the benefit of getting a lot of work done in a short amount of time."

Sedation dentistry is a very safe technique that is used frequently at Nash Family Dentistry. Patients are closely monitored during sedation, watching pulse, heart rate and blood pressure for safety. When anxiety and fear is no longer a concern, patients are able to receive more dental care in a shorter amount of time. This means treatments can often be completed during one appointment rather than being separated into multiple appointments.

In addition to sedation dentistry, Nash Family Dentistry also offers minimally invasive and comfortable dental care with the help of laser dentistry and ClearCorrect orthodontics. Laser dentistry takes the scalpels and sutures out of dentistry, able to perform dental care with just laser light. ClearCorrect orthodontics offers tooth alignment with gentle clear aligners that are both removable and virtually invisible in the smile. The practice also prides itself on patient communication and calls every patient after their appointment, no matter how small the treatment, to make sure they are still comfortable and not experiencing any problems.

