Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'742 -1.4%  SPI 13'757 -1.5%  Dow 31'105 -3.9%  DAX 13'033 -1.2%  Euro 0.9613 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'555 -0.9%  Gold 1'704 0.2%  Bitcoin 19'518 0.6%  Dollar 0.9613 -0.1%  Öl 93.2 -0.4% 
0 CHF Kommission
Nasdaq Aktie [Valor: 1251097 / ISIN: US6311031081]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.09.2022 14:53:01

Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq Primary in Partnership with Onbrane

Nasdaq
59.71 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of Nasdaq Primary, helping companies digitalize the process of raising debt capital by bringing all market actors together on one platform. The product is launched in partnership with Onbrane, a European fintech company focused on producing sustainable and innovative solutions for the debt market leveraging web-based technology.

Nasdaq Primary is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that provides all debt market participants with a comprehensive platform to structure, negotiate, issue, and invest in short-term debt instruments. Through the partnership, Onbrane operates as a technology fabric providing an innovative and flexible way of connecting counterparties and enabling the negotiation and issuance of debt in a standardized format, thereby potentially reaching deals faster and more securely by avoiding manual data entries.

"The global debt markets are undergoing a paradigm shift where automated technical solutions are being introduced to support efficiency. We look forward to boosting this shift by combining Onbrane’s platform with Nasdaq’s extensive experience in building market solutions. We believe this partnership could benefit all market participants,” said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, Vice President and Head of European Debt Listings and Sustainable Bonds at Nasdaq.

Onbrane is a France-headquartered service provider and a leader in the digitalization of the primary debt market. Onbrane counts as clients some of the largest public and private issuers in Europe, including prominent banks, brokers, and asset managers.

"Onbrane's purpose is to help build a better, more sustainable primary debt market. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Nasdaq to do so. In addition to sharing the same passion for technology, Nasdaq and Onbrane share the same commitment and focus on bringing innovative technology to the debt market. We are very excited to partner with Nasdaq to provide the global primary debt market with a market infrastructure that answers today’s growing demand for efficiency, security compliance and sustainability,” said Pascal Lauffer Onbrane co-founder and CEO.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Onbrane

Onbrane is a multi-product debt market platform provider that brings together issuers, intermediaries and investors globally, providing market processes with efficiency, transparency, and security from pre-trade to debt distribution.

Founded 4 years ago, the company digitalizes the negotiation and issuance of standardized to semi-standardized debt products, covering the needs of public, private, and financial institutions.

To learn more about the company, visit www.onbrane.com or follow LinkedIn.

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson
+46 8 405 6135
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

NDAQG


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

11:46 KeyInvest Product News
09:48 Marktüberblick: RWE stemmt sich gegen den Negativ-Trend
08:52 US-Inflation bleibt hoch
08:17 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Markets down📉 GBP performance 💷 Inditex earnings 💰
07:20 Mehr Durchblick: Fortschritte bei Bayers Augenmittel
05:35 Marktupdate 14 September: Preisdaten vermiesen die Stimmung
13.09.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: On mit Roger Federer auf den Spuren von Nike und Michael Jordan?
13.09.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 9.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf FedEx Corp
12.09.22 DAX Ausblick – US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus
09.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'292.82 15.93 USSMMU
Short 11'416.68 13.44 WSSMBU
Short 11'868.28 8.57 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'759.01 14.09.2022 14:40:07
Long 10'239.63 16.67 OSSMLU
Long 10'089.16 13.53 DSSMQU
Long 9'593.82 8.37 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Preisdaten: US-Börsen büssen -- SMI schliesst unter der 11'000 Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Mehrheitlich kleine Gewinne in Fernost
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefrot: Ruf der CS angeschlagen nach Pannenserie
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS will höhere Dividende an Aktionäre ausschütten - Aktienrückkäufe angekündigt - UBS spürt Zurückhaltung der Kunden
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose am Mittwoch mit negativen Vorzeichen
US-Inflation drückt Euro unter Parität zum Dollar - EUR/CHF unter 0,95
Historiker Niall Ferguson: Die kommenden Finanzschocks könnten noch schlimmer werden als in den 1970ern
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Solarboom in der Schweiz: Wie Anleger profitieren können
US-Inflation schwächt sich im August nur leicht ab - Kernteuerung steigt
Bouygues-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Amag übernimmt Schweizer Energiepionier Helion - Strom zum Elektroauto wird mitgeliefert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten