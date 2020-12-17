SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’155 -0.2%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0798 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’865 0.6%  Bitcoin 18’901 9.7%  Dollar 0.8853 -0.1%  Öl 51.1 0.9% 

17.12.2020 00:12:00

NASA, USDA Sign Agreement to Improve Agricultural, Earth Science Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening their longstanding partnership on space-based assets benefitting life on Earth.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The agreement brings together NASA's experience with technology development and space-borne Earth science measurements and USDA's scientific experience and knowledge of agricultural production, resource conservation, food security and safety, and forests and working lands.

NASA and USDA will explore research gaps of importance to the agricultural community that could be addressed through innovative Earth observation systems and technologies developed over the next decade. The collaboration also will address recommendations made in the 2017 National Academies' Earth Science Decadal Survey.

"When we combine research on the International Space Station with the amazing capabilities that Earth observation provides, I believe that NASA, in partnership with USDA, could transform farming and bolster agricultural production in ways we can't even imagine today," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "Microgravity research can unlock secrets in a wide variety of fields, and I'm particularly excited about our agency's potential impact on next-generation agricultural techniques."

The agreement also will leverage USDA's connections with the agricultural community and the global marketplace.

"As we've seen over the past 100 years, increasing innovation in agriculture is limitless," said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. "This partnership between USDA and NASA will bring together the best research, science, and technology we have to offer to help produce more food to feed the growing world. We are continuing an already great collaborative effort to utilize space-based technologies across sectors and into agriculture."

The partnership outlined in the agreement will benefit a variety of Earth and space-based goals, including activities in support of NASA's Artemis program, which will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon and establish sustainable exploration with our commercial and international partners. Plant-related research on the International Space Station, and other space or ground platforms, may lead to creative new ways to improve American and global agriculture, protect the environment, and contribute to better human health.

In addition, the agencies collaborate to inspire youth in America to pursue careers in STEM and agriculture through various education and communication activities, such as the National Science and Technology Council's Committee on STEM Education.

For more information about NASA's Earth science activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-usda-sign-agreement-to-improve-agricultural-earth-science-research-301194603.html

SOURCE NASA

