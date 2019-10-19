NASA to Provide Coverage of Key Events at 70th International Astronautical Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage on NASA Television of key events at the 70th International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which takes place Oct. 21-25 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. In addition, the agency will provide coverage of other events during the week online and via its social media channels.

IAC presents an opportunity each year for the world's space agencies, aerospace companies, academic institutions and other organizations to come together and celebrate accomplishments and contributions made to the advancement of science and space exploration, as well as to discuss issues and programs of common interest. This year, for the first time in almost two decades, IAC will take place in the United States. For NASA, it represents an opportunity to discuss and showcase plans for the Artemis program, which will send the first woman and next man the Moon by 2024, using innovative commercial and international partnerships, technologies and systems.

The NASA TV coverage of IAC events listed below is subject to change. For the latest programming updates, please see the latest NASA TV schedule. In addition, a variety of photos, web features, and other content will be posted throughout the week at:

Monday, Oct. 21

On NASA TV

9 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

Space Agencies: Challenges and Opportunities in Challenging Space Environment, featuring remarks by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Tuesday, Oct. 22

On NASA TV

8:30 a.m. – Long-Term Sustainability of Outer Space – Advancing Space Economy

Wednesday, Oct. 23

On NASA TV

8:30 a.m. – Heads of Emerging Agencies

Clipper Exploring Europa

– Clipper Exploring Europa 6:30 p.m. – NASA STEM Presents "Space & STEM: Where Do You Fit In?" Engage with NASA leadership, astronauts and a panel of young professionals who will share their NASA journeys, their work on Artemis and how students can get involved in NASA's latest mission.

Online or Social Media

2 to 3 p.m. – Reddit AMA on international collaboration in space. People from around the world will be able to submit their questions to learn about international collaboration on missions such as the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope, and Artemis. Participants include:

Reddit AMA on international collaboration in space. People from around the world will be able to submit their questions to learn about international collaboration on missions such as the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope, and Artemis. Participants include:

Jacob Bleacher

, chief exploration scientist of NASA's Advanced Exploration Systems

Alvin Drew , NASA astronaut

, NASA astronaut

Phillippe Berthe , European Service Module manager at ESA (European Space Agency)

Friday, Oct. 25

On NASA TV

8:30 a.m. – Late Breaking News Session

IAC Public Day

IAC will open its doors to the public at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, with programming beginning at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit:

In addition to online and TV coverage, NASA will have a presence in the exhibit hall, in booth 348, where agency experts will be available throughout the conference to share information and answer questions about NASA programs and activities, including Artemis. The NASA exhibit will also feature a Moon rock, a touchable Mars meteorite, a 1/10 scale model of the Mars 2020 rover and a model of the Gateway, which will orbit the Moon in support of human missions to the surface, with reusable lander elements for decades to come.

Beyond the main NASA exhibit, visitors to IAC can also see the Driven to Explore trailer, the 1:4 scale mockup of the Orion space capsule, the RS-25 engine – located between the main NASA Exhibit and Aerojet Rocketdyne – and a lively presence by NASA's Office of STEM Engagement.

Stay involved throughout the by using the hashtags #JoinArtemis and #IAC2019 and submitting your questions using #AskNASA.

For more information about NASA's programs and activities, visit:

