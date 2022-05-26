Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’457 1.3%  SPI 14’720 1.3%  Dow 31’880 2.0%  DAX 14’175 1.4%  Euro 1.0310 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.4%  Gold 1’855 0.1%  Bitcoin 28’390 1.0%  Dollar 0.9666 0.1%  Öl 112.2 -1.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

27.05.2022 00:59:00

NASA to Pick Next Generation Spacesuits for Moonwalking, Spacewalking

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will announce at 2 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. CDT) Wednesday, June 1, the company, or companies, selected to move forward in developing the next generation of spacesuits for Artemis missions at the Moon and the International Space Station during an event at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The announcement will air live on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app.

Event participants will include:

  • Vanessa Wyche, director, NASA Johnson
  • Lindsay Aitchison, program executive for Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Headquarters
  • Lara Kearney, manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson
  • Joel Montalbano, program manager, International Space Station, NASA Johnson

Media are invited to attend in-person and hear remarks by key NASA officials involved in the selection followed by a question-and-answer session.

U.S. media interested in participating in person must contact the Johnson newsroom no later than 6 p.m. (5 p.m. CDT) Friday, May 27, by calling 281-483-5111 or emailing jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To participate by phone, media must contact the newsroom by 6 p.m. (5 p.m. CDT) Tuesday, May 31. A copy of NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface and unlock new spacewalk capabilities outside the International Space Station are a critical part of advancing human exploration in space and demonstrating continued American leadership. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits, together with human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to and establish a long-term presence at the Moon and to eventually explore Mars.

For more information about Artemis, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-pick-next-generation-spacesuits-for-moonwalking-spacewalking-301556372.html

SOURCE NASA

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

25.05.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 19.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
25.05.22 Airbnb ändert China-Geschäft
25.05.22 Roche hält SMI in der Spur
25.05.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
24.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
24.05.22 Lars Erichsen: Bärenmarkt belastet Tech Sektor | BX Swiss TV
20.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Airbnb, TUI
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’019.96 15.66 SSSMVU
Short 12’207.42 12.43 TSSMBU
Short 12’728.38 7.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’456.98 23.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’903.28 17.19 OSSM3U
Long 10’672.98 12.78 OSSM4U
Long 10’277.62 8.90 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Absturz von Bitcoin und Co. - Welche Rolle spielen institutionelle Investoren hierbei?
Wall Street legt schlussendlich zu -- SMI ruht feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
NVIDIA-Aktie schliesst nach Zahlen im Plus: Umsatzausblick enttäuscht
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis veräussert Produktionsanlage in Grossbritannien
Roche-Aktie: Genehmigung der EU-Kommission für Behandlung mit Polivy erhalten - PCR-Test für Affenpocken entwickelt
Grossinvestor überzeugt: Das Blutbad am Kryptomarkt hat bald ein Ende
Darum bewegt sich der Euro weiter fest - zum Franken wenig verändert
Volkswagen-Aktie im Plus: EU-Genehmigung für Europcar-Übernahme erhalten - Vergleich im Dieselskandal
Twitter-Aktie schlussendlich stark: Twitter zu Millionenstrafe in Datenschutz-Klage verdonnert - Musk schichtet Finanzierung für Übernahme um
US-Wirtschaft verliert im ersten Quartal an Schwung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit