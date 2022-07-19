|
WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 20, to discuss next steps for the Artemis I mission with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Audio of the call will livestream on NASA's website.
Inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy, technicians continue to prepare SLS and Orion for Artemis I. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for human exploration in deep space and demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and eventually Mars.
Teleconference participants include:
- Jim Free, associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
- Cliff Lanham, senior vehicle operations manager, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy
- Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters
To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the event to: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.
Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.
For updates, follow along on NASA's Artemis blog at:
https://blogs.nasa.gov/artemis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-status-of-artemis-i-moon-mission-301589673.html
SOURCE NASA
