18.07.2023 00:34:00
NASA to Discuss Climate Work in Wake of Record High Temps
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA leadership, including climate experts, will be available at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 20, at the agency's headquarters in Washington to shed light on recent extreme weather events, and discuss how NASA research and data is enabling climate solutions.
From wildfires raging across North America, flooding in the Northeast, heatwaves across the Southwest, and a record hot June, millions of Americans are experiencing the effects of extreme weather, and NASA is tracking all of it.
Participants include:
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- Kate Calvin, NASA chief scientist and senior climate adviser
- Karen St. Germain, director, NASA's Earth Science Division
- Gavin Schmidt, director, NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies
- Tom Wagner, associate director for Earth Action
- Huy Tran, aeronautics director, NASA's Ames Research Center
