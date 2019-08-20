|
NASA Television to Broadcast Sixth Meeting of the National Space Council
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Television and the agency's website will provide live coverage of the sixth meeting of the National Space Council at 9:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 20, from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.
This meeting will address a whole-of-government effort for deep space exploration, prospective cooperation with international partners, and strengthening U.S. commercial space leadership.
Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of the council, will convene and preside over the meeting, which will include a report out from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. The meeting also will include reports from various other council members, an expert panel on innovative space initiatives and human space exploration, and a council discussion, after which the vice president will present policy recommendations for the president.
Images and video from the meeting will be available at:
https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-television-to-broadcast-sixth-meeting-of-the-national-space-council-300903955.html
SOURCE NASA
