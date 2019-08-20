+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 01:37:00

NASA Television to Broadcast Sixth Meeting of the National Space Council

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Television and the agency's website will provide live coverage of the sixth meeting of the National Space Council at 9:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 20, from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

This meeting will address a whole-of-government effort for deep space exploration, prospective cooperation with international partners, and strengthening U.S. commercial space leadership.

Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of the council, will convene and preside over the meeting, which will include a report out from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. The meeting also will include reports from various other council members, an expert panel on innovative space initiatives and human space exploration, and a council discussion, after which the vice president will present policy recommendations for the president.

Images and video from the meeting will be available at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-television-to-broadcast-sixth-meeting-of-the-national-space-council-300903955.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.19
Gold nimmt eine Atempause
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Indizes mit 50% Barriere
19.08.19
Die Unsicherheit nimmt zu
19.08.19
SMI bäumt sich wieder auf
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
OSRAM-Aktie nachbörslich im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverlust bei Cannabis-Konzern Canopy Growth lässt Aktie zweistellig einknicken
Orior-Aktie höher: Orior trotzt den hohen Fleischpreisen - Höherer Umsatz und Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Am Montag knüpften die Märkte an ihre Erholung von Freitag an: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bullen. Der DAX präsentierte sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen notierten am Montag im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten zum Wochenstart zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB