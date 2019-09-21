+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
21.09.2019 00:08:00

NASA Television to Broadcast Next Space Station Crew Launch, Docking

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A multinational crew, including NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and the first space traveler from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station Wednesday, Sept. 25. NASA Television and the agency's website will provide live coverage of the crew's launch and arrival.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

Meir, Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the UAE are set to launch at 9:57 a.m. EDT (6:57 p.m.Kazakhstan time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft.

The four-orbit, six-hour journey will be the third spaceflight for Skripochka and the first for Meir and Almansoori. Almansoori is flying on an eight-day mission as a spaceflight participant under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos.

The new crew members will dock to the station's Zvezda service module at 3:45 p.m.

About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the new residents will be greeted by station commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Their arrival will increase the orbiting laboratory's population to nine people until Oct. 3, when Hague and Ovchinin, who are completing a mission of more than 200 days, will return to Earth with Almansoori on the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft. Meir and Skripochka will spend more than six months on the station.

Coverage of launch and docking activities is as follows (all times EDT):

  • 9 a.m. – Soyuz MS-15 launch coverage
  • 3 p.m. – Docking coverage
  • 5 p.m. – Hatch opening and welcome coverage

The crew will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard humanity's only permanently occupied microgravity laboratory.

Check out the full NASA TV schedule, and video streaming information, at:

http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Get breaking news, images and features from the station on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-television-to-broadcast-next-space-station-crew-launch-docking-300922720.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe - Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
Eurokurs zum Franken gestiegen
Wird das neue Apple iPhone 11 zum überraschenden Absatzkönig?
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
KW 38: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB