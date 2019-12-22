22.12.2019 01:32:00

NASA Television to Air Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Landing

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will provide live coverage of the landing on Sunday, Dec. 22, of the company's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, on return from its Orbital Flight Test for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Starliner will execute a deorbit burn at 7:23 a.m. EST to begin its return to Earth, headed for a parachute-assisted landing at 7:57 a.m. at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico. NASA Television and the agency's website will provide mission coverage ahead the spacecraft reentry and landing beginning at 6:45 a.m.

NASA and Boeing will host a postlanding news conference at 10 a.m. with:

  • NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine
  • Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch Division
  • Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program

To participate in the postlanding news conference via phone bridge, media must contact the newsroom at NASA's Johnson Space Center at 281-483-5111 no later than 9:45 a.m. The news conference will air live on NASA TV and the agency's website.

The uncrewed Starliner spacecraft launched on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket Friday, Dec. 20, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Though Starliner did not reach the planned orbit or dock to the space station as planned, Boeing still was able to complete a number of test objectives. Teams from NASA, Boeing and ULA worked quickly to ensure the spacecraft was in a stable orbit and preserved enough fuel for multiple landing opportunities.

Learn more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

Get the latest information from Boeing at:

https://www.starlinerupdates.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-television-to-air-boeing-starliner-spacecraft-landing-300978722.html

SOURCE NASA

