+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 17:21:00

NASA Television Coverage Set for Space Station Crew Launch Aboard Soyuz

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A trio of space travelers is poised to launch to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Oct. 14. NASA Television will provide comprehensive coverage of launch and docking.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Kate Rubins of NASA and Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos are preparing to launch aboard the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 1:45 a.m. EDT (10:45 a.m.Kazakhstan time) on a two-orbit, three-hour journey to dock to the station's Rassvet module for the start of a six-month mission on the orbital outpost.

Launch coverage on NASA Television will begin at 12:45 a.m. It will be the second flight for Rubins and Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov.

After their fast-track transit, the new crew members will dock to the station at 4:52 a.m. NASA TV coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 4 a.m. They will join Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who have been aboard the complex since April.

Less than two hours after docking, hatches between the newly arrived Soyuz spacecraft and the station will open, and the six crew members will greet each other. NASA TV coverage of the hatch opening will begin at 6 a.m. Cassidy, Ivanishin, and Vagner are scheduled to depart the space station and land on Earth on the steppe of KazakhstanWednesday, Oct. 21, U.S. time, in the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft that brought them to the station on April 9.

A change of command ceremony is scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Although launching as part of the Expedition 63 crew, Rubins, Ryzhikov, and Kud-Sverchkov will become the Expedition 64 crew under Ryzhikov's command upon the departure of Cassidy, Ivanishin, and Vagner.

The crew members of Expedition 64 will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science aboard the International Space Station, humanity's only permanently occupied microgravity laboratory.

Expedition 64 will also be onboard for the planned arrival of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission on Nov. 1, bringing NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the space station aboard the Crew Dragon vehicle. This first operational mission of the Crew Dragon is scheduled to launch to the station Oct. 31, following a successful Demo-2 mission earlier this year.

Get breaking news, images, and features from the station on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and NASA's website.

Check out the full NASA TV schedule and video streaming information at:

http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-television-coverage-set-for-space-station-crew-launch-aboard-soyuz-301148909.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.26
4.26 %
Swiss Re 70.94
2.19 %
LafargeHolcim 43.78
1.77 %
Novartis 80.04
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 359.60
1.35 %
CieFinRichemont 62.24
0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 222.60
0.23 %
Lonza Grp 553.00
0.14 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’991.00
-1.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
12:16
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
08:11
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
07.10.20
COMEX Gold Market Activity in 2020
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche-Lieferprobleme bedrohen britisches Coronavirus-Testprogramm
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
Eli Lilly-Aktie gewinnt: Eli Lilly beantragt Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Medikament
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger steigt himmelwärts
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
Idorsia-Aktie stärker: Idorsia will sich frisches Kapital beschaffen - Vorläufige Zahlen veröffentlicht
Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien: Apple gibt zwei Aktienpakete an CEO Tim Cook aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Auf dem asiatischen Parkett konnten sich Anleger am Donnerstag nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB