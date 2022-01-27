|
28.01.2022 00:51:00
WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on the appointment of Dr. Laurie Leshin as director of the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.
"NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has a storied history of defying what was once thought impossible in the field of space exploration. In this new era of groundbreaking discoveries and constant innovation, it is clear that Dr. Laurie Leshin has a track record of scholarship and leadership needed to serve as director of JPL and cement the center's status as a global leader in the 21st century.
"Under Dr. Leshin, the technology invented at JPL will continue to allow humans to explore the places in our universe that we cannot yet reach and spark the imaginations of future mathematicians, engineers, and pioneers in classrooms across America. I want thank Mike Watkins and Gen. Larry James for their contributions that the JPL team will build on for decades to come."
For information about NASA's missions, discoveries, and activities, visit:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-statement-on-new-jet-propulsion-laboratory-director-appointment-301470287.html
SOURCE NASA
SEBA Bank – Yves Longchamp: Ethereum bald Geschichte? | BX Swiss TV
Welche Kryptowährungen sind in den letzten 12 Monaten interessant geworden? Im heutigen Experteninterview erklärt Yves Longchamp, Leiter Research SEBA Bank AG warum die Payment Token im Vergleich zu den Plattform Token an Marktanteilen verloren haben. Welche Rolle dabei Ethereum spielt und worin die Stärken von Ethereum bestehen erzählt Yves Longchamp weiter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen nach starken Schwankungen rot -- Nach Powell-Aussagen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tief im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag Aufschläge verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich volatil. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}