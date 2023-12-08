Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'072 1.0%  SPI 14'469 1.0%  Dow 36'248 0.4%  DAX 16'759 0.8%  Euro 0.9474 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'523 1.1%  Gold 2'004 -1.2%  Bitcoin 39'022 3.0%  Dollar 0.8799 0.0%  Öl 75.7 1.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528ams24924656Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Kuros32581411ABB1222171Partners Group2460882
Top News
JPMorgan-Chef Jamie Dimon warnt: Anleger sollten sich auf weitere Zinserhöhungen vorbereiten
UBS, GameStop, Nikola & Co.: Diese Chefwechsel sorgten 2023 für Überraschungen
BitMEX-Co-Gründer Arthur Hayes mit astronomischer Bitcoin-Prognose - womöglich auch dank China
ETF Erneuerbare Energien - die besten ETFs auf Sonnenenergie, Windkraft & Co.
Resilient gegen Marktcrashs: So überstehen Anleger Börsen-Turbulenzen mit möglichst geringem Schaden
Suche...

08.12.2023 23:46:00

NASA Names Winners of 2023 NASA Entrepreneurs Challenge

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is announcing final winners of the 2023 NASA Entrepreneurs Challenge, which focused this year on lunar exploration and climate science.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Entrepreneurs from across the United States came together at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo in Washington to pitch their ideas to a panel of NASA judges and venture experts. Winning organizations will be awarded an $85,000 grand prize for technologies that advance the agency's science goals.

"Science and technology work hand in hand," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Our science goals are advanced by creative new technologies, and challenges like this open doors to innovative ideas from entrepreneurs around the country. We are always looking for the brightest, cutting-edge ideas to help NASA move forward its visionary research regarding Earth, the Moon, and the entire universe."

The 2023 NASA Entrepreneurs Challenge sought solutions in two areas: to provide ideas for lunar payloads that may attract non-governmental funding for delivery to the surface of the Moon by a commercial provider; and climate science to obtain high quality data from small, hosted instruments, as well as new business models for using existing climate data to address climate and environmental problems. Earlier this year, 11 challenge participants were selected as Round 1 winners, and received $16,000 each to advance to the final, second round of the challenge.

The Round 2 Winners are as follows:

  • Visual-Inertial Position & Navigation for Moon by Skyline Nav AI
  • Lunar Anti-Dust Microgrid Payload by Front Range
  • Deep Detection of Methane in Satellite Data by GeoLabe
  • Cislune Lunar Fuel Refinery and Exporter by Cislune
  • Ringside Seats: Mote Lunar Landing Support System by Space Initiatives
  • Robotic Utility Transmission Infrastructure by BlinkSpace
  • PRISM: Personal RealTime Insight from Spatial Maps by Pegasus Intelligence and Space

In addition to the monetary prize, the challenge provided winners with exposure to external funders and investors, and offered insight into how entrepreneurs can work with NASA in the future. NASA emphasized reaching entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities.

To learn more about the award, visit:

 https://www.nasaentrepreneurchallenge.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-names-winners-of-2023-nasa-entrepreneurs-challenge-302010535.html

SOURCE NASA

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible On Holding
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
08.12.23 Marktüberblick: BASF-Aktie nach Investors Update gesucht
08.12.23 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
08.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rücksetzer nach dem Rekordhoch
07.12.23 Disney unterzieht sich einer Fitnesskur
07.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
06.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'515.68 19.41 IQSSMU
Short 11'748.31 13.66 8JSSMU
Short 12'175.24 8.92 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'071.77 08.12.2023 17:30:41
Long 10'608.13 19.41 SSQMTU
Long 10'364.31 13.74 SSPM4U
Long 9'931.41 8.92 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experten sehen weitere Aufwärtsdynamik bei Solana - Inzwischen mehr aktive Nutzer als Ethereum
Darum steigt der Euro wieder etwas gegenüber dem US-Dollar - Franken zum Euro minimal schwächer
Bekannter Analyst warnt: Bewertung der NVIDIA-Aktie ist "skandalös"
Shiba Inu News: Kursexplosion voraus?
ams-Aktie konnte sehr von Kaufempfehlung profitieren
ams-OSRAM-Aktie höher: ams-OSRAM meldet Ausübung von 99 Prozent der Bezugsrechte - Bruttoerlös von 781 Millionen Franken
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger steigt am Freitagvormittag
Gold, Silber & Co.: Marktexperte Marc Faber empfiehlt Investment in Edelmetall-Aktien
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger springt am Mittag hoch
Sandoz-Aktie zieht an: Chinesischer Sandoz-Partner hat US-Zulassung für Biosimilar für Roche-Blockbuster erhalten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit