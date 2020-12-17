SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0853 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’236 7.2%  Dollar 0.8846 -0.1%  Öl 51.5 0.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
17.12.2020 23:22:00

NASA Names Astronaut Reid Wiseman New Chief of Astronaut Office

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Director of Flight Operations Steve Koerner has appointed veteran astronaut Reid Wiseman as chief of the Astronaut Office. Wiseman takes the place of astronaut Pat Forrester, who has held the position since June 2017.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

"Pat has provided a bedrock of steadfast, forthright leadership in the astronaut office during a crucial time for NASA as we launched the first commercial crew flights and laid the groundwork for Artemis missions," Koerner said. "His dedication to the astronaut corps has been evident at every turn and we appreciate all the hard work he has put in over the past three years."

Forrester is taking an extended leave of absence to pursue a personal opportunity outside of NASA.

In his new role, Wiseman will be responsible for managing Astronaut Office resources and operations at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. He also will help develop astronaut flight crew operation concepts and make crew assignments for future spaceflight missions.

"Reid's energy and enthusiasm for space exploration are matched only by his thoughtfulness and commitment to his fellow astronauts," Koerner said. "He will be a great chief for the astronaut office in the exciting times to come."

Wiseman is a U.S. Navy Captain and a native of Baltimore, Maryland. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer and systems engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, as well as a master's degree in systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The naval aviator and test pilot served through three deployments before being selected as an astronaut in 2009.

Wiseman spent 165 days aboard the International Space Station as part of Expeditions 40 and 41 in 2014. During that time, he took part in two spacewalks, spending a total of 12 hours and 47 minutes upgrading the station's mobile servicing system for the Canadarm2 robotic arm and kicking off reconfigurations needed to prepare NASA for commercial crew missions. Since returning to Earth, he has supported the astronaut office in a number of roles, including as deputy chief astronaut and associate director of the Flight Operations Directorate.

View Wiseman's complete biography at:

https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/reid-g-wiseman 

Follow Wiseman on Twitter at:

https://twitter.com/astro_reid 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-names-astronaut-reid-wiseman-new-chief-of-astronaut-office-301195648.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:12
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12:30
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
08:38
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
07:18
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:00
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet
UBS-Aktie schliesst fester: Verkauf der Vermögensverwaltung in Österreich
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Potential? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street zogen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit