NASA Marshall Leaders Present Industry, Advocate Awards Sept. 30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 30, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, virtually presented its Industry & Advocate Awards for fiscal year 2020. The awards reflect leadership in the aerospace business community and sustained achievement in service to Marshall and to NASA's overarching mission.

This year's recipients are:

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc. was named Marshall's Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for support of the Marshall Small Business Subcontracting Program under the Space Launch System Booster Element Contract.

Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for support of the Marshall Small Business Subcontracting Program under the Space Launch System Booster Element Contract. Bastion Technologies Inc. was named Marshall's Small Business Prime contractor of the Year for support of Marshall's Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate under the Safety and Mission Assurance Services Contract.

Small Business Prime contractor of the Year for support of Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate under the Safety and Mission Assurance Services Contract. ION Corporation was named Marshall's Small Business Subcontractor of the Year for subcontracting support to The Boeing Company under the Space Launch System Stages Contract.

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year for subcontracting support to The Boeing Company under the Space Launch System Stages Contract. Robert M. Dallas , Lisa C. Grady , Jaquilla E. White , and Maranda B. McCord were named Procurement Team of the Year for their participation on the 2020 Procurement Small Business Action Team.

, , , and were named Procurement Team of the Year for their participation on the 2020 Procurement Small Business Action Team. R. Daryl Woods , Donald G. Chavers , Tyler C. Cochran , Lakeisha V. Hawkins , and Joshua B. Stiles were named Program Team of the Year for their collaboration with the small business community having an interest in procurement opportunities associated with the Human Lunar Landing System Program.

, , , , and were named Program Team of the Year for their collaboration with the small business community having an interest in procurement opportunities associated with the Human Lunar Landing System Program. Individual awards included: Small Business Technical Advisor of the Year, Clyde S. Jones ; Technical Person of the Year, Dwight L. Mosby ; Small Business Program Leadership Award, JoAnn V. Belt and Curtis O. Taylor .

; Technical Person of the Year, ; Small Business Program Leadership Award, and . Small Business Prime Contractor Excellence Awards were presented to Acuity Edge, Inc.; All Points Logistics LLC; Linc Research, Inc.; and Manufacturing Technical Solutions, Inc.

Small Business Subcontractor Excellence Awards were presented to 4M Research, Inc.; Canvas, Inc.; Foremaster Tool; Link Research, Inc.; Theonics, Inc.; and Seabrook Solutions, LLC.

Also announced at the event, Marshall Space Flight Center was awarded the FY2019 Small Business Administrator's Cup, an agency award for managing the most effective small business program. The presentation was made during the industry awards ceremony. It is the sixth time since the award was established in 2008 that Marshall has earned the prestigious prize.

NASA civil service employees nominate eligible individuals and organizations for awards. A panel of NASA business procurement and technical officials evaluates each nominee's business practices, innovative processes, adoption of new technologies and their overall contributions to NASA's mission and the agency's Small Business Program.

Award recipients in the categories of Large and Small Business Prime Contractors of the Year, Small Business Subcontractor of the Year and Procurement Team or Person, Technical, Small Business Technical Coordinator/Technical Advisor and Program Person or Team of the Year become candidates for agency-level Small Business Industry Awards.

Footage of the virtual awards ceremony is available here.

For more information about doing business with Marshall, visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/about/business.html

For more information about NASA's Office of Small Business Programs, visit:

http://osbp.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-marshall-leaders-present-industry-advocate-awards-sept-30-301143459.html

SOURCE NASA