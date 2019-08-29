29.08.2019 23:25:00

NASA Marshall Invites Media to 12th Annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, invites media to the 12th Annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium, Sept. 10-12, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The symposium is hosted by the American Astronautical Society and features speakers and panelists from government, industry and academia.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/)

To attend, media must register at https://astronautical.org/events/vonbraun/ and contact Patrick Rouin at patrick.rouin@astronautical.org for credentials. Media interested in interviewing NASA speakers should contact Janet Sudnik at janet.m.sudnik@nasa.gov or 256-544-1216.

This year's symposium theme is, "Exploration is the Work of Generations," and Marshall Center Associate Director Steve Miley will give a welcome Sept. 11. Deputy Chief Financial Officer for Integration at NASA Headquarters Doug Comstock will provide a luncheon address on Sept. 11. The conference will focus on lunar lander technology, space policy, NASA's Artemis program, propulsion systems and exploration technologies. 

Other NASA speakers and panelists include:

  • Melanie Saunders, Deputy Associate Administrator, NASA Headquarters
  • Jim Reuter, Associate Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
  • Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
  • Steven W. Clarke, Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
  • Michael Sarafin, Mission Manager, Artemis 1, NASA Headquarters
  • Marshall Smith, Director, Human Lunar Exploration Programs, NASA Headquarters
  • Tom Whitmeyer, Acting Deputy Associate Administrator, Exploration Systems Development, NASA Headquarters
  • Bobby Watkins, Manager, Human Exploration Development and Operations Office, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Lisa Watson-Morgan, Program Manager, Human Landing System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Greg Chavers, Acting Deputy Program Manager, Human Landing System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Mary Beth Koelbl, Deputy Director, Engineering Directorate, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
  • John Vickers, Principal Technologist, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Heather Haney, Systems Engineer, Space Launch System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

For more information about the symposium and the complete list of speakers and agenda, visit:

https://astronautical.org/events/vonbraun/

The symposium's panel discussions and presentations (with exception of luncheon speakers) will be streamed live online at:

http://astronautical.org/vonbraun-live/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-marshall-invites-media-to-12th-annual-wernher-von-braun-memorial-symposium-300909465.html

SOURCE NASA

