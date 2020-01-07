07.01.2020 19:30:00

NASA Invites Media to Northrop Grumman's February Space Station Launch

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the launch from Virginia of Northrop Grumman's 13th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Northrop Grumman is targeting liftoff of its Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraftfor 5:39 p.m. ESTFeb. 9 from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

To cover the prelaunch and launch activities at Wallops, international media without U.S. citizenship must apply for credentials by Monday, Jan. 13. The application deadline for media who are U.S. citizens is Monday, Feb. 3.

All accreditation requests must be sent to Keith Koehler at keith.a.koehler@nasa.gov.

Each resupply mission to the station delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.

Highlights of space station research facilitated by research aboard this Cygnus mission include:

  • The Mobile SpaceLab, a tissue and cell culturing facility that launches and returns on space station resupply spacecraft to offer researchers a quick-turnaround, high-throughput platform that can perform a biology experiment without the need for crew operations for as long as a month.
  • Plant Habitat-02, whichwill cultivate radishes in the Advanced Plant Habitat facility as a model plant that is nutritious and edible. The ability to reliably grow nutritionally-valuable food crops in space which will be critical for NASA's human exploration of the Moon and Mars.
  • The Spacecraft Fire Experiment-IV (Saffire-IV) investigation, which will use the Cygnus resupply vehicle after it leaves the space station to examine the development and growth of a fire in different materials and environmental conditions. Understanding how fires spread in space is vital for developing flame-resistant materials and fire prevention measures.

Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical science research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new investigations at the only laboratory in space. 

Learn about Northrop Grumman's commercial resupply missions at:

https://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-invites-media-to-northrop-grummans-february-space-station-launch-300982909.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:22
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Preisanstieg von Gold steht auf wackeligen Beinen
12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
08:35
SMI zeigt sich robust
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:43
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX dämmten ihre Gewinne am Nachmittag etwas ein. Die US-Indizes präsentieren sich verhalten. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;