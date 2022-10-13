Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.10.2022 00:33:00

NASA Invites Media to Launch of Water-Monitoring Satellite

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is now open for the upcoming launch of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, a pathfinder mission about Earth's water that will use new technology to address climate change and its impact on our environment.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than Monday, Dec. 5, for launch of the Earth-facing satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

U.S. and international media interested in attending this launch must apply no later than 5 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 27. Media accreditation requests should be submitted at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

A copy of NASA's media accreditation policy is available online. For questions about accreditation, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. For other mission questions, please contact Kennedy's newsroom: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo at: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov or 321-501-8425.

SWOT is an international satellite mission led by NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Études Spatiales (CNES) that will survey water on Earth's surface, observe the fine details of ocean surface topography, and measure how water bodies change over time. The Canadian Space Agency and the UK Space Agency also have contributed to developing SWOT. NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy is managing the launch.

NASA will post updates on launch preparations on the SWOT blog. For more information about SWOT, visit:

https://swot.jpl.nasa.gov/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-invites-media-to-launch-of-water-monitoring-satellite-301649173.html

SOURCE NASA

