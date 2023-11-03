Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'580 -0.1%  SPI 13'895 0.0%  Dow 34'061 0.7%  DAX 15'189 0.3%  Euro 0.9644 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'175 0.1%  Gold 1'993 0.4%  Bitcoin 31'199 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8990 -0.8%  Öl 85.2 -2.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Swisscom874251Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
KW 44: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Jefferies: Bitcoin sollte in US-Pensionsfonds vertreten sein - Lob für Eigenschaften als Inflationsschutz
ARK-ETFs im Fokus: Das ist die meistgestellte Frage an ARK Invest und Starinvestorin Cathie Wood
Kostenfaktor: So viel Sprit kostet eine falsch eingestellte Klimaanlage
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

03.11.2023 23:28:00

NASA Invites Media to First Astrobotic, ULA Robotic Artemis Moon Launch

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the first United States commercial robotic flight to the Moon's surface as part of NASA's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis program.

The first United States commercial robotic landing on the Moon's surface as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and Artemis program is scheduled to occur in early 2024. Credit: NASA/LRO

Carrying NASA and commercial payloads, Astrobotic will launch its Peregrine lander on United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan rocket no earlier than Sunday, Dec. 24, from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This is the inaugural launch of ULA's new Vulcan rocket.

Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One will land on the Moon in early 2024. The NASA payloads aboard the lunar lander aim to help the agency develop capabilities needed to explore the Moon under Artemis ahead of sending astronauts to the lunar surface.

Media prelaunch and launch activities will take place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Attendance for this launch is open to U.S. citizens and international media. U.S. media must apply by Friday, Dec. 8, and international media must apply by Thursday, Nov. 9.

Media interested in participating in person must apply at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

Credentialed media will receive a confirmation email upon approval. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online. For questions about accreditation or to request special logistical support such as space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections, please email by Wednesday, Dec. 13, to: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. For other questions, please contact NASA Kennedy's newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo o Messod Bendayan a: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov o messod.c.bendayan@nasa.gov

In May 2019, NASA awarded Astrobotic its first CLPS task order. The commercial flight is tracking to become the first launch of the eight delivery orders the agency has awarded to date. NASA is working with multiple vendors to establish a regular cadence of payload lunar deliveries to perform experiments, test technologies, and demonstrate capabilities. Robotically exploring the lunar surface through CLPS will help NASA collect relevant science data, ultimately advancing our lunar knowledge ahead of Artemis missions with crew on and around the Moon.

For more information about the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative at:

https://www.nasa.gov/clps

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-invites-media-to-first-astrobotic-ula-robotic-artemis-moon-launch-301977600.html

SOURCE NASA

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.11.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Infineon, Nvidia
03.11.23 Marktüberblick: Fallende Renditen treiben Aktienmärkte an
03.11.23 SMI setzt Erholung fort
03.11.23 Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
03.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Am Volumenmaximum
02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.60
Short 11'217.25 13.92 9VSSMU
Short 11'635.32 8.96 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'579.67 03.11.2023 17:31:28
Long 10'142.90 19.77 3SSMZU
Long 9'917.89 13.92 SYSSMU
Long 9'492.38 8.89 CWSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé, dormakaba & Co.: Darum trennen sich so viele Schweizer Unternehmen von ihren Mitarbeitern
Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
Swiss Re-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Swiss Re erzielt Milliardengewinn dank steigender Kapitalerträge
Moller-Maersk-Aktie tiefrot: Moller-Maersk mit grossem Stellenabbau - Kühne + Nagel-Aktie ebenfalls unter Druck
Kritik an Einkaufswagentrick - Wieso ein Discounter von der unkonventionellen Entsperrung der Einkaufswagen abrät
US-Arbeitsmarktdaten lindern Zinssorgen: SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street schliesslich stärker -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Feiertag in Japan
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Apple kann Gewinn trotz Umsatzrückgang steigern - Zurückhaltende Prognose
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Freitagmittag mit Aufschlag
Coinbase-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Coinbase macht weniger Verlust

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit