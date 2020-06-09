09.06.2020 00:19:00

NASA Highlights Student Participants in Spacesuit Technology Challenge

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to attend virtual student presentations for the NASA Spacesuit User Interface Technology for Students (NASA SUITS) challenge at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 11.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA SUITS, one of NASA's Artemis Student Challenges, tasks teams of college and university students to design and create spacesuit information displays within augmented reality environments. The challenge provides students with an authentic engineering design experience that will engage them in the innovative science critical to NASA's Artemis program, which will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.The students' work with the challenge may improve how astronauts communicate with mission control on the ground as they perform moonwalks. These human-autonomy enabling technologies are necessary for the increased demands of lunar surface exploration. 

Media will be able to view the presentations using Microsoft Teams collaborations software and will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentations. Media who wish to attend virtually must contact Wendy Avedisian in the newsroom at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, either by phone at 281-483-5111 or e-mail at wendy.k.avedisian@nasa.gov for instructions on how to join.

Student teams participating in the 2020 challenge include:

  • Boise State University in Boise, Idaho
  • Chapman University in Orange, California
  • Columbia University in New York City
  • Duquesne University in Pittsburgh
  • Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts
  • Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore
  • Kent University in Ohio
  • Norco College in Norco, California
  • North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Riverside City College in Riverside, California
  • Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey
  • Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas
  • University of Akron in Akron, Ohio
  • University of Baltimore
  • University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida
  • University of Colorado, Boulder
  • University of Massachusetts Boston
  • University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • University of North Texas in Denton, Texas
  • Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia

Artemis Student Challenges are managed by the NASA's Office of STEM Engagement. The program helps support the agency education policy of using NASA's unique missions and programs to engage and encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering, and math careers.

To learn more about NASA SUITS, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stem/artemis.html

For more information about NASA's STEM Engagement programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stem/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-highlights-student-participants-in-spacesuit-technology-challenge-301072370.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.46
2.40 %
Nestle 103.54
0.92 %
Swiss Re 78.52
0.85 %
Swisscom 505.40
0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 381.60
0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 329.25
-0.87 %
Alcon 59.90
-1.93 %
Adecco Group 50.32
-2.56 %
Givaudan 3’300.00
-2.80 %
Lonza Grp 454.30
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08.06.20
Data Anomalies
08.06.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Am Widerstand angekommen / Amazon – Kurzfristige Trendwende möglich
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Von Roll-Aktie +20%: Von Roll gewinnt Millionen-Auftrag vom Autokonzern AUDI
Wirecard bestätigt Jahresziele trotz Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie knickt dennoch ein
China mit Krypto-Offensive: Eigene digitaler Staatswährung soll US-Dollar und Libra vorauseilen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics und US-Partner NeuroRx erweitern Studie zu Corona-Therapie - Aktie klettert
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Einfluss auf die Wirtschaftsleistung? Was der niedrige Ölpreis für die Schweiz bedeutet
Das ist los bei SpaceX: Finanzierungsrunde und erster bemannter Dragon-Flug
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der Dow legt am Montag zu. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX konnte einen Teil seiner Verluste im Verlauf wettmachen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB