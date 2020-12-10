SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’069 -0.4%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0747 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’840 -1.6%  Bitcoin 16’517 1.4%  Dollar 0.8895 0.1%  Öl 49.0 0.3% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.12.2020 01:32:00

NASA Exploration Mission Integral to 2020 National Space Policy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald J. Trump issued the National Space Policy Wednesday. Through this policy, the president reaffirms his commitment to move space exploration goals beyond low-Earth orbit and return humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilization, followed by human missions to Mars and other destinations. 

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

"The National Space Policy reflects bold leadership in this resurgent era of space exploration, as Americans once again step beyond Earth orbit, starting with the Moon, and continuing on to Mars and beyond," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "NASA will play a critical role via the Artemis program, in cooperation with private industry and international partners, in meeting the policy goals of establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon while enabling dynamic science and commercial opportunities, including space resource utilization."

The policy also provides NASA-specific guidance concerning:

  • Operation of the International Space Station, in cooperation with international partners, for scientific, technological, commercial, diplomatic, and educational purposes while developing separate commercial platforms
  • Space exploration technology development efforts to increase capabilities for future human and robotic space exploration missions while decreasing mission costs
  • Capabilities to detect, track, catalog, and characterize near-Earth objects to warn of any predicted Earth impact and to identify potentially resource-rich planetary objects
  • A broad array of programs for space-based observation, research, and analysis of Earth's surface, oceans, and atmosphere and their interactions to improve life on Earth
  • Space science for observations, research, and analysis of the Sun, space weather, the solar system, and the universe to enhance knowledge of the cosmos, advance scientific understanding, understand the conditions that may support the development of life, and search for planetary bodies and Earth-like planets in orbit around other stars

For more information about NASA's programs and projects, visit:

http://www.nasa.gov

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-exploration-mission-integral-to-2020-national-space-policy-301189964.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 232.90
3.74 %
CieFinRichemont 75.78
1.75 %
Swisscom 478.70
1.14 %
Zurich Insur Gr 363.70
0.92 %
Nestle 100.02
0.63 %
Geberit 527.20
0.08 %
ABB 24.03
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’613.00
-0.80 %
LafargeHolcim 47.56
-0.94 %
Lonza Grp 545.00
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.12.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09.12.20
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08.12.20
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
08.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
08.12.20
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Gefahr für US-Wirtschaft: Experte befürchtet Double-Dip-Rezession und Dollar-Crash
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI und DAX verlassen Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Am Mittwoch zogen der Schweizer sowie der deutsche Leitindex an. Die US-Indizes notierten zur Wochenmitte tiefer. Die Märkten in Fernost legten am Mittwoch mehrheitlich zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit