21.12.2019 05:03:00

NASA, Boeing to Provide Update on Starliner Orbital Flight Test Status

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 21, to discuss the status of the Boeing Orbital Flight Test, and the test objectives that have been, and are expected to be, accomplished related to NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA Logo.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at: 

https://www.nasa.gov/live

The uncrewed Boeing Starliner spacecraft launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 6:36 a.m. Friday, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on a flight test to the International Space Station. The Starliner did not reach the planned orbit and will not dock to the space station. Teams worked quickly to ensure the spacecraft was in a stable orbit and preserved enough fuel for a landing opportunity. Boeing, in coordination with NASA, is working to return Starliner to land in White Sands, New Mexico, on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Participants in the briefing will be:

  • NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine
  • Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch Division
  • Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov by 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, for dial-in information. 

To watch Friday's full postlaunch news conference, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/2Z6GbeG

For more information about NASA's Commercial Crew Program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-boeing-to-provide-update-on-starliner-orbital-flight-test-status-300978664.html

SOURCE NASA

Nachrichten

