+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
07.02.2020 03:52:00

NASA, Boeing to Provide Update on Starliner Orbital Flight Test Reviews

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EST Friday, Feb. 7, to discuss the status of the joint independent review team investigation into the primary issues detected during the company's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test in December as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Participants in the briefing will be:

  • NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine
  • Jim Chilton, senior vice president, Boeing Space and Launch
  • Douglas Loverro, associate administrator, NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate
  • Kathy Lueders, program manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program
  • John Mulholland, vice president and program manager, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Program

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at: 

https://www.nasa.gov/live

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Kathryn Hambleton at kathryn.hambleton@nasa.gov by 3 p.m. Friday for the dial-in information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-boeing-to-provide-update-on-starliner-orbital-flight-test-reviews-301000800.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
06.02.20
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Zurück in der alten Trading-Range und an den Jahrestops
06.02.20
Weekly-Hits: Depotabsicherung & Beyond Meat
06.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
06.02.20
SMI dringt in neue Regionen vor
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: 2019 weniger ausgegeben als geplant
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen solide im Plus
ArcelorMittal verbucht Milliardenverlust - Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützte die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. An der Wall Street wurden neue Rekord verbucht. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;