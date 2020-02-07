|
NASA, Boeing to Provide Update on Starliner Orbital Flight Test Reviews
WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EST Friday, Feb. 7, to discuss the status of the joint independent review team investigation into the primary issues detected during the company's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test in December as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
Participants in the briefing will be:
- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine
- Jim Chilton, senior vice president, Boeing Space and Launch
- Douglas Loverro, associate administrator, NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate
- Kathy Lueders, program manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program
- John Mulholland, vice president and program manager, Boeing's CST-100 Starliner Program
Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:
https://www.nasa.gov/live
To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Kathryn Hambleton at kathryn.hambleton@nasa.gov by 3 p.m. Friday for the dial-in information.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-boeing-to-provide-update-on-starliner-orbital-flight-test-reviews-301000800.html
SOURCE NASA
