SMI 12’313 -0.4%  SPI 15’573 -0.3%  Dow 35’242 -1.5%  DAX 15’490 0.1%  Euro 1.0577 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’197 -0.2%  Gold 1’827 -0.3%  Bitcoin 40’580 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9254 0.1%  Öl 91.5 -0.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

11.02.2022 00:49:00

NASA Awards Mission Operations Center Support Contract

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Ice, Cloud, and land Elevation-2 (ICESat-2) Mission Operations Center Support contract to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Dulles, Virginia.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

This is a cost-plus award-fee contract that includes a nine-month base period and four one-year options with a total contract value of $33,348,387. The four-year, nine-month period of performance begins Monday, Feb 14. The work will be performed at the contractor's facility in Dulles, Virginia.

Under this follow-on contract, Northrup Grumman Space Systems will continue to provide ICESat-2 mission operations; data processing and analysis; mission planning; commanding; Solid State Recorder management and monitoring; orbit and attitude determination and control; flight software maintenance; anomaly identification and resolution; and delivery of science and engineering data products.

NASA's ICESat-2 mission, launched in 2018, allows scientists to investigate why and how much of the frozen parts of our world are changing as a result of climate change. All ICESat-2 data are housed and managed at the NASA National Snow and Ice Data Center Distributed Active Archive Center (NSIDC DAAC).

For information about ICESat-2, visit:

https://icesat.gsfc.nasa.gov/icesat2/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-mission-operations-center-support-contract-301480344.html

SOURCE NASA

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
10.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
10.02.22 Roche profitiert kräftig von der Corona-Krise – Aktie zieht wieder an
10.02.22 Weekly-Hits: Europäische Banken – Ein Sektor meldet sich zurück / ASML – Spitzentechnologie aus Europa
10.02.22 Marktüberblick: Porsche im Rallymodus
10.02.22 Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
08.02.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
04.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst deutlich tiefer: Credit Suisse rutscht tief in die roten Zahlen - "Greensill"-Bericht wird nicht veröffentlicht
Zurich-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Zurich steigert Gewinn trotz hoher Katastrophenlast
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Nach Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX legt schlussendlich stabil -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich im Plus
Ehemaliger Krypto-Befürworter Taleb kritisiert Bitcoin als "ansteckende Krankheit"
ABB E-Mobility: 2022 hohes Wachstum aber lediglich ausgeglichenes Ergebnis - ABB-Aktie stabil
Darum wetten Leerverkäufer vermehrt gegen Wasserstoff-Aktien und ESG-Titel
UBS-Aktie dennoch fester: UBS kann Klage von chinesischem Milliardär anscheinend nicht abwenden
Novartis beantragt US-Notfallzulassung für Ensovibep von Molecular Partners - Aktien fester
Zur Rose-Aktie gibt deutlich nach: Douglas konkurrenziert Zur Rose auf dem Online-Apotheken-Markt
Siemens-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Siemens schneidet besser ab als erwartet - Prognoseanhebung möglich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit