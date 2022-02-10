|
11.02.2022 00:49:00
NASA Awards Mission Operations Center Support Contract
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Ice, Cloud, and land Elevation-2 (ICESat-2) Mission Operations Center Support contract to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Dulles, Virginia.
This is a cost-plus award-fee contract that includes a nine-month base period and four one-year options with a total contract value of $33,348,387. The four-year, nine-month period of performance begins Monday, Feb 14. The work will be performed at the contractor's facility in Dulles, Virginia.
Under this follow-on contract, Northrup Grumman Space Systems will continue to provide ICESat-2 mission operations; data processing and analysis; mission planning; commanding; Solid State Recorder management and monitoring; orbit and attitude determination and control; flight software maintenance; anomaly identification and resolution; and delivery of science and engineering data products.
NASA's ICESat-2 mission, launched in 2018, allows scientists to investigate why and how much of the frozen parts of our world are changing as a result of climate change. All ICESat-2 data are housed and managed at the NASA National Snow and Ice Data Center Distributed Active Archive Center (NSIDC DAAC).
For information about ICESat-2, visit:
https://icesat.gsfc.nasa.gov/icesat2/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-mission-operations-center-support-contract-301480344.html
SOURCE NASA
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- Nach Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX legt schlussendlich stabil -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es abwärts. Dagegen zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien mit freundlicher Tendenz.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}
In der heutigen Ausgabe vom Struki ABC erklärt Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ, was man unter Tracker-Zertifikaten versteht. Was sind die Vorteile eines Tracker Zertifikats gegenüber eines klassischen Direktinvestments?
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt Manuel Dürr weiter, was man bei einem Tracker Zertifikat beachten muss und welche Risiken es einzubeziehen gilt.