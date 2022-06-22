Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’528 0.5%  SPI 13’576 0.5%  Dow 30’483 -0.2%  DAX 13’144 -1.1%  Euro 1.0158 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’465 -0.8%  Gold 1’838 0.3%  Bitcoin 19’229 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9614 0.0%  Öl 110.0 -4.2% 
1 Aktie gratis
23.06.2022 00:37:00

NASA Awards Contracts for Mission Enabling Services

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Mission Enabling Services Contract (MESC), which consists of five individual contracts, to four companies to support highly specialized mission-enabling spaceflight and aircraft management services within the Flight Operations Directorate at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The combined maximum potential value of the contracts, including all options and incentives, is $103.4 million. The work will be broken into three segments:

  • The Baseline A segment covers information technology and related support services for the NASA Aircraft Management Information System, which is an integrated, module-based, custom software suite that supports aircraft flight operations across the agency. Baseline A has a potential value of $27.3 million. It has been awarded to SAIC of Reston, Virginia.
  • The Baseline B segment covers services and support to the Flight Operations Directorate's information technology system and its predecessor legacy components. The potential value of Baseline B is $41.1 million. It has been awarded to Rothe Development Inc. of San Antonio, Texas.
  • The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract segment covers specialized, highly specialized, and advanced research and development information technology, not to exceed $35 million. This award is shared by ASRC Federal Aerospace Services of Beltsville, Maryland, Mathematical Research Inc. of Houston, and Rothe Development Inc.

All five contracts begin Oct. 1. Baseline A and B are cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts, each with a two-year base period, a two-year option, followed by a one-year option. The multiple-award IDIQ contracts have an ordering period of five-years, for issuing firm-fixed-price task orders. Both the Baseline B and IDIQ awards were small business set-asides.

The MESC contracts support NASA Johnson and external partners, including other NASA centers, international partners, other government organizations, and affiliate commercial enterprise partners. The agreements may be used to support requirements at other NASA centers in the future.

Learn more about NASA and agency programs at:

https://www.nasa.gov/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-contracts-for-mission-enabling-services-301573559.html

SOURCE NASA

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV

Angesichts des überraschenden Zinsschrittes der SNB herrscht weiterhin Rezessionsangst. Viele Anleger fragen sich, ob die Notenbanken die Inflation in den Griff bekommen. Mehr dazu erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.06.22 Moderna mit neuer Zulassung – Aktie erholt sich leicht
22.06.22 SMI-Anleger weiter verunsichert
22.06.22 Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
22.06.22 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Gut erholt in die neue Woche / Tesla Inc – Sprung nach oben
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
21.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
21.06.22 Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
20.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.90
Short 11’198.85 13.26 WSSMAU
Short 11’613.57 8.67 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’528.34 22.06.2022 17:31:11
Long 10’011.89 16.09 DSSMQU
Long 9’827.90 12.55 VSSM5U
Long 9’329.14 7.89 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Novartis will nach negativem Patentbescheid alle Optionen prüfen - EU-Zulassung für Lungenkrebs-Mittel Tabrecta
Stagflationssorgen: US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mit Verlusten
BlackRock rät Anlegern zu "defensivem Twist" im Depot
Nach Sturz bei Bitcoin & Co: Vermögensverwalter Fidelity glaubt an Nachkaufgelegenheit im aktuell schwachen Krypto-Umfeld
Clariant-Aktie im Minus: Organisations- und Führungsstruktur wird verschlankt
Holcim-Aktie beendet Handelstag in Rot. Übernahme des Dach- und Dämmstoffgeschäft von SES
Wisekey-Aktie steigt: Starkes Umsatzwachstum im Halbleiter-Geschäft
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich leichter: CS-Anlagestiftung schliesst Kapitalerhöhung für Immofonds ab
Meta-Aktie steigt: US-Immobilienanzeigen werden nach Diskriminierungsvorwürfen geändert
Valiant-Aktie steigt: Ab 1. Juli werden keine Negativzinsen mehr erhoben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit