NASA Awards Contract for Bed Rest Studies

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft-und Raumfahrt (DLR) of Cologne, Germany, to provide use of its facility to support long-duration bed rest research.
The $49.9 million Bedrest Studies Contract will support a series of bed rest studies at the company's facility in Cologne, Germany. Services also may be required at other NASA centers, contractor or subcontractor locations, or vendor facilities.
The contract provides support services for the Human Health and Performance Directorate and Human Research Program (HRP) at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. However, NASA does not anticipate any need to call for study volunteers in the U.S.
The HRP-sponsored studies will use strict head-down tilt bed rest as an analog for some of the physiological adaptations experienced by astronauts during spaceflight. The research aims to better understand and evaluate countermeasures for the risks associated with long-duration spaceflight missions including the International Space Station, Artemis and Gateway programs.
"Major research themes for this year are how crews perform when operating autonomously from Mission Control as well as other Earth-based support and the effectiveness of different advanced systems for supporting these types of autonomous operations," said Brandon Vessey, the element scientist for research operations and integration within HRP. "Results from these studies will help to inform how NASA plans for future exploration missions when astronaut crews will need to operate more independently from Earth than they do in current International Space Station missions in low-Earth orbit."
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm, fixed-price task orders, begins Nov. 23, 2021, and extends through Dec. 31, 2025, with no phase-in period.
