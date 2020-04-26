+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
26.04.2020 23:40:00

NASA Administrator Statement on Passing of Former Administrator James Beggs

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on the passing of the agency's sixth administrator, James Beggs, on April 23. Mr. Beggs served as NASA administrator from July 1981 to December 1985.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

"NASA sends its condolences to the family of James Beggs. Mr. Beggs led the agency during the earliest days of the Space Shuttle Program and helped us open a whole new era of exploration. We continue to build on his legacy today as we take advantage of our long-term presence in low-Earth orbit to make the advances to travel farther, and seed an entirely new segment of the economy through the innovations of commercial partners.

"Mr. Beggs also served his country in the U.S. Navy and supported NASA's achievements during the Apollo era during an agency tenure in the late 1960s. His legacy guided the shuttle program toward its three decades of achievements and set the stage for a diverse and flexible astronaut corps from which we continue to benefit. We salute his service and will continue to honor his contributions to our great agency."

Read Mr. Beggs' official agency biography at:

https://history.nasa.gov/Biographies/beggs.html

Read the transcript of an Oral History Project interview with Mr. Beggs, performed in March 2002, at:

https://go.nasa.gov/2Y6JeVM 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-administrator-statement-on-passing-of-former-administrator-james-beggs-301047269.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Weltweite Öllager angeblich zu 73 Prozent gefüllt
Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla ruft anscheinend Mitarbeiter zurück in kalifornisches Werk
Q1 2020: Diese Kryptowährung enttäuschte im ersten Jahresviertel
World Gold Council: Goldbesicherte ETFs mit bestem Quartal aller Zeiten
Kommt der Tesla-Cybertruck als Serienmodell verändert auf den Markt?
Beyond Meat goes China: Kann veganes Fleisch von der Corona-Krise profitieren?
KW 17: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB