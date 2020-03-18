18.03.2020 20:24:00

NASA Administrator Statement on Apollo Astronaut Al Worden

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on the passing of Apollo 15 astronaut Alfred "Al" Worden:

"NASA sends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Apollo astronaut Al Worden, an astronaut whose achievements in space and on Earth will not be forgotten.

"A Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Worden was a test pilot and instructor before joining NASA as an astronaut in 1966. He flew to the Moon as command module pilot aboard Apollo 15. During this time he earned a world record as "most isolated human being" while his crew mates roamed the lunar surface, and he was 2,235 miles away from anyone else.

"Later in his career, Worden became Senior Aerospace Scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center in California. His multiple appearances on the children's show Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood surely fueled the desire of many children to pursue careers along the lines of his and become future exploration leaders.

"Of his mission Worden said, 'Now I know why I'm here. Not for a closer look at the Moon, but to look back at our home, the Earth.'  

"We remember this pioneer whose work expanded our horizons."

For more information about Worden's NASA career, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/apollo-15-astronaut-al-worden

