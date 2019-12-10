NASA Administrator Names Robert Pearce Head of Agency Aeronautics

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has named Robert Pearce as the next associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate (ARMD). Pearce replaces Jaiwon Shin, who retired from the agency on Aug. 31.

"Bob is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the current and future aeronautics environment," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "He'll do a great job directing NASA in helping create a generational shift in air travel for the United States and the world."

Pearce served as the acting associate administrator for ARMD since Sept. 1, responsible for the agency's overall aeronautics research strategic direction, including research in advanced air vehicle concepts, airspace operations and safety, integrated aviation systems, and the nurturing and development of transformative concepts for aviation.

Prior to this appointment, Pearce served as the deputy associate administrator for ARMD. He also has been ARMD's director for strategy, architecture and analysis, as well as holding various strategic and program management positions within NASA. From 2003 until July 2010, he was the deputy director of the FAA-led Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) Joint Planning and Development Office (JPDO). The JPDO was an interagency office tasked with developing and facilitating the implementation of a national plan to transform the air transportation system to meet the long-term transportation needs of the nation.

Prior to joining NASA in 1990, Pearce was a design engineer at the Grumman Corporation, working on such projects as the Navy's F-14 Tomcat fighter and DARPA's X-29 Forward Swept Wing Demonstrator. Pearce also has experience from the Department of Transportation's Volpe National Transportation Systems Center where he made contributions in the area of advanced concepts for intercity transportation systems.

Pearce has been recognized many times for his outstanding strategic leadership in the field of aeronautics research, including receiving NASA's Exceptional Service Medal, NASA's Exceptional Achievement Medal, and NASA's Outstanding Leadership Medal. Pearce is also a recipient of a Presidential Rank Award.

Pearce's full biography is available online.

For more information on NASA and agency programs, projects and activities, visit: https://www.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-administrator-names-robert-pearce-head-of-agency-aeronautics-300972658.html

SOURCE NASA