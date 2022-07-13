Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’916 -1.4%  SPI 14’058 -1.3%  Dow 30’773 -0.7%  DAX 12’756 -1.2%  Euro 0.9845 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’454 -1.0%  Gold 1’735 0.5%  Bitcoin 19’486 2.7%  Dollar 0.9788 0.0%  Öl 99.6 0.4% 
1 Aktie gratis

14.07.2022 00:56:00

NASA Administrator Joins President Biden's Cancer Cabinet

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he has appointed NASA Administrator Bill Nelson as one of four new members of the Cancer Cabinet, part of the President's Cancer Moonshot.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

"Far too many Americans have been touched by cancer. Ending cancer as we know it has the power to save lives, unite our country, and inspire the world. It is a mission that represents NASA's ambition to propel humanity forward – for science, for healing, for hope," said Nelson. "NASA uses the unique microgravity environment on the International Space Station to conduct cutting-edge research with our partners, such as the Mayo Clinic, with the goal of treating serious medical conditions, including blood cancers like leukemia, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. NASA is no stranger to moon shots, and we're all in on ending cancer as we know it."

Five months ago, the President re-ignited the Cancer Moonshot to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of patients and families living with and surviving cancer. As a part of the Cancer Moonshot, the Cancer Cabinet provides leadership counsel and advice across the federal government on cancer-related programs and priorities.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Alondra Nelson, deputy assistant to the president and performing the duties of director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, have announced the following five Cancer Cabinet Priorities, to:

  • Close the screening gap
  • Understand and address environmental and toxic exposures
  • Decrease the impact of preventable cancers
  • Drive innovation from discovery to patients, and
  • Improve the experience for patients and caregivers

The Cancer Cabinet's five focus areas of work seek to drive progress through independent agency initiatives and cross-agency collaborations.  

The Cancer Cabinet is now expanded to include NASA, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Labor, and the White House Gender Policy Council, adding to the more than 20 departments, agencies, and White House components that make up the cabinet.

For more information about the research and development on the International Space Station, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/station 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-administrator-joins-president-bidens-cancer-cabinet-301586293.html

SOURCE NASA

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13.07.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 20.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
13.07.22 Mercedes Benz-Group erholt sich
13.07.22 Marktüberblick: Luftfahrtwerte gesucht
13.07.22 SMI bleibt in der Spur
13.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Pepsi 👍 Investors weigh risks 📉 Inflation data 🔥 Delta Air Lines ✈️ UK GDP💡 Oil🛢️
12.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ralph Lauren Corp
12.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’367.45 17.56 USSMMU
Short 11’588.50 12.88 USSMNU
Short 12’131.91 7.83 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10’916.14 13.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’384.39 17.56 WSSM8U
Long 10’180.76 13.04 OSSMLU
Long 9’700.12 8.31 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI geht tiefer aus der Sitzung -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Im Zweifel Qualität: Diese Aktien zählen zu den Top-Picks der Schweizer Banken
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: Iqbal Khan leitet Vermögensverwaltung von UBS künftig alleine
VAT-Aktie legt zu: VAT mit Rekordzahlen im ersten Halbjahr
Bank of America: Zahl der Krypokunden halbiert sich - Kryptoblutbad sorgt für Verunsicherung
Schindler-Aktie tiefer: Grossauftrag für Hochhaus in Singapur
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Börsengang des Immobilienfonds 1a Immo PK verschoben
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Bullen treiben Meyer Burger an
Twitter-Aktie legt zu: Klage gegen Elon Musk eingereicht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit